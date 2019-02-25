Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Labs Announces the Release of New Advanced Capabilities for its NXG Video Management Platform at the NCTC Winter Education Conference 2019

ATLANTA, GA and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) is proud to announce the release of Geographically Localized Emergency Alert (Geo-EAS) insertion, Clear QAM, high density IP ingest, and local EPG insertion capability support for the Blonder Tongue NeXgen Gateway (NXG) Video Management Platform at NCTC WEC19. The NXG Platform is a two-way, blade-based platform, designed to adapt to any enterprise application for delivering advanced IP and digital video services to locations including Tier 2 / 3 scale residential deployments, hospitality, educational, multifamily residential, healthcare, business parks, and stadiums.

The NXG Platform features a full 60 Gigabit/ps capacity backplane, 10 Gbps SFP+ port support, and an enterprise-grade IP switch, making the NXG the ideal solution for traditional video distribution, while having additional capacity built-in to handle next generation technologies as they are introduced. The NXG also addresses the challenges of migrating to future IP-DRM content protection practices, while already supporting ingest of today's PowerKey ®, and MediaCipher® encrypted streams.

Finally, for operators looking to the future of data delivery systems, Blonder Tongue will showcase its recently released DOCSIS 3.1 edge Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) platform. The CMTS, model BT-CMTS-31000, is a DOCSIS 3.1/3.0/2.0 compliant system targeted for small to medium sized residential deployments or large MDU/Hospitality deployments where using an edge CMTS can prevent costly premise rewiring. The Blonder Tongue Edge CMTS product line provides advanced two-way data services on a coaxial network and has the ability to operate in 'Mixed-Mode', which offers service providers the flexibility to provide service to DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0 modems simultaneously. This allows the provider a convenient means of migrating to DOCSIS 3.1, as well as making it possible for gradual or partial initial deployments of DOCSIS 3.1 modems depending on the operators' business model.

Join Blonder Tongue in booth # 304 at the WEC19 for demonstrations of our new NXG Platform capabilities, as well as our DOCSIS 3.1 Edge-CMTS technology.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television and video transmission technology in the USA, with over 80% of our products continuing to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey factory since 1953. We offer US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation of delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television systems design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, high-speed data services and telephony content, as well as RF broadband distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

