ERM's Data-driven Materiality Assessment Powered by Datamaran

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies now have access to a comprehensive, data-driven materiality analysis process with ongoing analytics and advisory services, thanks to an exciting global partnership that brings together Datamaran's proprietary AI technology and ERM's advisory services in an exclusive ESG materiality offering.

Business resilience is high on the list of challenging issues for companies. In their new global partnership, Datamaran - a unique software platform for identifying and monitoring material ESG topics and ERM - a leading global provider of sustainability advisory services - will provide the most powerful materiality analysis on the market. This will give companies the most real-time and comprehensive understanding of their material ESG topics, leading to a more effective data-driven corporate strategy and, ultimately, business success.

Datamaran is a unique software platform that offers a systematic process for identifying and monitoring material ESG topics. The platform provides the most comprehensive view of new and emerging regulatory, reputational, and competitive developments for ESG topics, along with the robust data to support it. ERM's sustainability advisors work with companies to utilize the platform and apply the insights to business strategy and in disclosure to stakeholders. Their partnership gives companies the best of both worlds - state-of-the-art AI technology and advisory services - in the most sophisticated materiality analysis on the market.

ERM is the only sustainability advisory services firm that provides a robust, data-driven, and real-time materiality analysis powered by Datamaran. ERM's expert advisory teams will build on the insights from Datamaran's cutting-edge materiality process and tailor them to the client's needs. This means time and money can be invested smartly in analysis, consultation, ESG management and strategic advice, rather than on lengthy manual analyses. With Datamaran, investment can be focused on engaging and aligning the executive team on strategy, getting the most out of the ERM consultants' expertise.

Marjella Lecourt-Alma, Datamaran CEO, said: "Datamaran has spent five years investing in its proprietary technology, and we want to reach as many companies as possible. We believe that, as the market leader in sustainability advisory services, ERM is the perfect partner to work with to help companies implement the data-driven process they build with Datamaran."

Keryn James, ERM CEO, said: "ERM has an ambitious growth strategy for our sustainability advisory services, and our partnership with Datamaran is an important part of our approach. Datamaran is the software that will help our clients take their materiality analysis and sustainability strategy to the next level."

About Datamaran

Datamaran is the global leader in Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for non-financial risk management. Datamaran enables a business process for continuous issues monitoring fully owned by the sustainability and risk teams. It harnesses technology to support decision-makers with an improved materiality analysis process - one that seamlessly integrates into Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and corporate strategy.

Datamaran's global clientele of blue-chip companies have replaced the dated and expensive manual processes used for benchmarking, materiality, and non-financial risk analysis as well as issues monitoring. The insights Datamaran users gather are used across multiple business teams (governance, risk, compliance, sustainability) to identify and monitor risks and opportunities and to inform corporate strategy.

www.datamaran.com

About ERM

ERM is a leading global provider of sustainability, environmental, health, safety, risk, social, and related consulting services. We have more than 160 offices in over 40 countries and territories employing more than 5,000 people who work on projects around the world. ERM has worked with many of the Global Fortune 500 companies delivering innovative solutions for business and selected government clients helping them understand and manage the sustainability challenges that the world is increasingly facing.

www.erm.com.

For more information:

Datamaran Contact:

Nikki Wood

Datamaran

+31-(0)-611535356

nikki@datamaran.com

ERM contact:

Cora Lee Mooney

Partner

ERM

Coralee.mooney@erm.com

+1-(216)-303-6006