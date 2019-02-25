Rendina Family Foundation: Cleveland Clinic Florida And Rendina Real Estate Insights Nominated For Insight Awards

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Cleveland Clinic Florida has been named as a finalist in the 2018 Healthcare Real Estate Insights Awards, which honors outstanding efforts in healthcare real estate development and leadership. The awards are in their sixth year and span several categories. The winners will be featured in the December 2018 and January 2019 issues of the HREI magazine.

Rendina Healthcare Real Estate shares the nomination for a category honoring new medical facilities between 50,000 square feet up to 100,000 square feet with Cleveland Clinic Florida for developing the latter's new facility in Coral Springs, FL. The building recently opened in Coral Springs houses a variety of medical offices and services that include a 73,122-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center completed occupied by Cleveland Clinic Florida that cost $32 million to construct.

Since its opening in July 2018, the Cleveland Clinic's Coral Springs facility has served over 14,000 patients. The facilities provide a wide range surgical and health treatment specialties set in an ultramodern environment with all of the latest equipment. The center has the following features:

40 examination rooms

Six operating rooms

Two endoscopy suites

24 preparation and recovery bays

Surgical and imaging services

Two general procedure rooms

The center has a staff that includes 15-full time doctors, a staff of 20 additional rotating doctors and 95 administration and support personnel. Medical specialties available at the Coral Springs facility include:

Allergy and Immunology

Breast Health

Colonoscopy/Endoscopy

Colorectal Surgery

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Hand Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Otolaryngology (ENT)

Pain Management

Plastic and Reconstructive Procedures

Podiatry

Urology

Vascular Surgery

In addition to the joint nomination with Cleveland Clinic Florida, Rendina Chairman and CEO Richard M. Rendina has been nominated as a finalist for 2018 Healthcare Executive the Year. His achievement this past year have included the sale of a 10-building, 490,000-square foot facility this past August. He also oversaw the formation of his company's partnership with Cleveland Clinic Florida, which led to the development of the Coral Springs facility.

