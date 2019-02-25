LLT Group Ranked 276 on The Clutch 1000

B2B research firm Clutch.co recently featured LLT Group as part of its Global 1000 List for UX/UI agencies

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / LLT Group, a digital agency headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, was recently awarded a spot on Clutch.co's global 1000 list for UX/UI agencies. LLT Group was ranked 276.

Clutch.co is a third-party B2B firm. The company's new list, known as The Clutch 1000, recognizes companies based on the quantity and quality of client reviews, clients served, portfolio of work, brand reputation, and visibility in their target markets.

Since the listing, Clutch analysts have collected 50 reviews from LLT Group's clients. "The resulting feedback has helped us not only understand our strengths, but also how we can improve as a company," says LLT Group.

In addition to this honor, Clutch previously named LLT Group as a leading digital marketing agency in the Chicago area. LLT Group was selected based on factors including notable clients, portfolio items, industry accolade, and case studies.

The company has also been featured in Inc. 5000: Fastest Growing Companies, Inc: 30 under 30 Nominee, Inc. Magazine: Rising Stars of the 21st Century, and CSS Design Awards: Site of the Day.

About LLT Group

LLT Group, established in 2010, is a digital agency located in Naperville, Illinois. The company offers services including research and strategy, branding, graphic design, web design and development, media, search engine marketing, and traditional marketing. LLT Group prides itself on being a full-service, in-house agency that concentrates on service, research, execution, and results. The company was established with the goal of generating better creative solutions and better results for clients. LLT Group is passionate about partnering with good people and creating experiences that innovate and empower brands.

