CoinGate Become the Latest Payment Gateway to On-board Bitcoin SV (BSV)

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin SV now back with Bitcoin's original protocol; to be the world's peer-to-peer electronic cash is enjoying continued acceptance on the world stage. CoinGate, a Lithuanian-based fintech company, serving over 4,500 business clients and 80,000 registered users, can now natively trade and accept BSV.

CoinGate brings digital assets closer to mass adoption by offering multiple methods to set up cryptocurrency payments for any online and offline store with ease. Equally, with CoinGate, merchants have an option to keep the revenue in coins or instantly settle them to Euros, eliminating any risks associated with the price volatility of cryptocurrencies.

"As a bridge between cryptocurrency users and merchants, we are in a unique position to remove adoption barriers for both sides. That said, we are pleased to make Bitcoin SV available for any consumer to spend, without introducing technical hurdles or adding overhead costs for merchants." - Vilius Semenas, Chief Commercial Officer.

Additionally, CoinGate provides a platform for buying and selling digital assets without the need for depositing funds first. Customers are able to choose from a variety of purchasing methods like Neteller, Skrill, credit/debit cards, SEPA bank transfer, QQPay and mobile balance, making the process smooth and easy.

Founding President of The Bitcoin Association, Jimmy Nguyen, commented: "It is great to see a business with so many active clients in the crypto space recognizing BSV and we are thrilled that CoinGate is joining the party."

To get started in the world of BSV, head directly to Coingate and set up an account.

Contact:

Ed Pownall

+44-7825-064776

ed@pownall.eu



