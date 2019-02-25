A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitor analysis study for an automotive industry client. The study highlights how the client was able to enter potential markets in an agile and seamless manner with Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005729/en/

Competitor analysis study for the automotive industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the recent technological advancements and evolving market trends, the automotive industry players realized the need to tailor their product offerings based on the customers' requirement. Moreover, with major players in the automotive industry shifting their focus towards product innovation to capitalize on dynamic consumer preferences, the companies in the automotive industry are compelled to track competitors' plan and actions and develop products that meet customer requirements. Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy helps firms to anticipate potential challenges to facilitate strategic decision making in terms of product positioning, product launch, and marketing.

Want to tailor your product offerings based on your customers' requirement? Our experts can help. Get in touch with our experts

The business challenge: The client is a leading automotive industry player, established in the US. The company employs over 6,750 people and generate more than $21 billion in revenues, annually. The entry of new players in the market drastically increased the level of competition for the automotive industry player. With competitor analysis strategy, the client wanted to analyze the competitors and understand their product portfolio to devise a business plan that meet their customers' expectation.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "With the influx of new automotive industry trends, adjusting to changes is essential for companies to withstand the growing competition."

Want to stay abreast with the automotive industry trends and leverage the latest technologies to meet the new market requirements? Request a free proposal

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze competitors' market share, marketing strategies, and market positioning. This helped the automotive company to determine their market position and implement new marketing strategies to strengthen their position. Furthermore, with Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy, the client was able to address the bottlenecks and enter potential markets in an agile and seamless manner.

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis strategy helped the client to:

Balance the needs and demands of customers to stay ahead of the curve

Identify lucrative markets to scale their product offerings

Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis strategy offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing competitors' market share, marketing strategies, and market positioning

Implementing a new marketing strategy to strengthen their market position

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Request a free proposal to know how our competitor analysis strategies can help you with the necessary insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005729/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us