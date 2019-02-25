Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation (SMPP.PK) Announces Acquisition of US Canniceuticals, LLC, Lessor of 20 Acres of Fertile Colorado Land

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation, a Nevada Corporation trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: SMPP) announced today that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire US Canniceuticals, LLC, a limited liability company in Colorado.

U.S. Canniceuticals currently leases 20 acres of land in Colorado for the purposes of growing hemp. Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation will begin growing operations in the very near future. "It is our mission to ramp up our growing operation very quickly," says Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation CEO, Peter Zompa.

"This is the first real step we've taken in our goal to become one of the great providers of Full Spectrum CBD in the country," continued Zompa. "We have identified and are negotiating as of today, the purchase of 5,000 hemp clones, and have had initial discussions to house a greenhouse immediately to provide incubation of the young plants prior to formal harvesting," said Zompa.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMPP, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMPP, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation

