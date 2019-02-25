A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation engagement for a leading electronics retailerDuring the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the client to address their challenges by developing a holistic customer segmentation framework.

It's no secret that customers are key to driving profitability across industries, but to gain a sustained advantage business leaders must comprehend how customer segmentation correlates to profitability. A tailored approach to address the needs of various customer segments is more of a necessity as drastic variations exist between highly targeted customer segments. Customer segmentation seems to be daunting, but if done precisely businesses can gain tremendous returns when compared to a one-size-fits-all approach.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known electronics retailer who recently entered the smart wearables segment. A decline in sales volumes and a compelling opportunity to leverage enterprise data to answer key strategic questions about its customers, products, geography, and sales channels is what made them approach Quantzig. The client wanted to leverage customer segmentation and implement interactive dashboards to predict customer behaviors and effectively engage them well in advance for improving sales.

"Customer segmentation plays a key role in targeted marketing, lead generation, and conversion, which is one of the main reason that is compelling businesses to implement a customer segmentation framework to gain a leading edge," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client address their core challenges, the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig developed a holistic approach which was segmented into three phases. The initial phase revolved around the consolidation of structured and unstructured datasets which were followed by the implementation of a data visualization platform. Also, the use of customized dashboards further empowered effective customer segmentation analysis and decision-making.

Quantzig's customer segmentation solutions helped the client to:

Analyze the key drivers of customer satisfaction

Achieve a 50% reduction in costs

Quantzig's customer segmentation solutions offered predictive insights on:

Developing suitable strategies to counter the decline in sales

Establishing consistent KPIs and definitions across business groups

