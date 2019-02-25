Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Notice of Results 25-Feb-2019 / 16:05 GMT/BST

IFG Group plc Notice of results IFG Group plc will announce full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 on Monday 25 March 2019 at 7.00am. An analyst presentation, hosted by Kathryn Purves (Group CEO) and Gavin Howard (Group CFO) will be held at 9.30am on Monday 25 March 2019 at Macquarie offices, Ropemaker Place, 28 Ropemaker Street, London EC2Y 9HD. Those analysts wishing to attend are asked to contact IFG Group, details below: Gavin Howard: Tel: +44 (0)203 887 6172 or gavin.howard@ifggroup.com Elizabeth Buckner: Tel: +44 (0)203 887 6187 or elizabeth.buckner@ifgroup.com About IFG Group plc IFG Group plc is a focused financial services company with full market listings in London and Dublin. Operating in the UK wealth management market, it is the parent of leading platform provider James Hay Partnership and financial advisor Saunderson House. For more information, please see www.ifggroup.com

