SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (FR0012452746 SAFOR) (Paris:SAFOR), a company specialized in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments, improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture pathologies, announce the launch of its new instrument kit "Essential". It contains all the essential parts to perform a percutaneous surgery, in the safest conditions for patients, lowering the risks for surgeons, and saving time and costs for hospitals.

"By developing a new generation of ready-to-use sterile instruments, Safe Orthopaedics created in 2010 a new way of treating back surgery, especially unplanned cases, such as vertebral fractures. Thanks to our instruments being always new and precise, more than 13,000 patients have already benefited a safer surgical treatment, either open or minimally invasive. As the Pioneer in this technology, we re-branded this initial instrument kit for pedicle screws to "Original" explains Pierre Dumouchel, CEO of Safe Orthopaedics "Used by several hundreds of surgeons, in more than 20 countries, it became apparent to expand our SteriSpineTM PS instrument platform, focusing on the percutaneous surgical approach and significantly reducing our ecological impact. We have developed our new 'Essential' kit and we are proud to announce its CE-mark approval in February".

The percutaneous surgical technique is the least invasive technique to date to place pedicle screws. The surgery is performed via small incisions, minimizing tissue and structural damage to the patient. The result is a shorter hospital stay and a faster recovery.

Usually, the processing of this technique requests reusable instruments and single use devices, that it makes a long and complex procedure, generating consumptions of water, chemical detergents and energy for the sterilization of reusable instruments and packaging consumables at all.

Safe Orthoapedics delivers a unique ready to use kit containing only necessary instruments, precising the gesture of the surgeon and reducing the risk of infections and cross contamination.

"Our mission is to deliver the safest treatment of spinal fractures, by always improving the minimally invasive technique. We always look to reduce the environmental impact of our products, while at the same time answering to new requirements of customers" comments Sven Claes, Marketing Director of Safe Orthopaedics. "The Essential kit enables us to reduce the number of instruments, making it significantly lighter: 28% less than the Original. It contains also two Jamshidi needles, which are usually packaged separately, offering a streamlined surgery and avoiding the opening of additional boxes and packaging wastes."

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, any place. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 43 employees.

