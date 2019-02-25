UNIPOWER, the leading provider of AC and DC power systems for mission-critical applications, announced Jens Cordes as its newest Regional Sales Manager for Western Europe today. With a comprehensive sales, marketing and power engineering background, Cordes will be vital to UNIPOWER's global operations.

"We are excited to welcome Jens as the Western Europe Regional Sales Manager. With over 25 years of power electronics experience at companies such as Delta Electronics, Power-One, Eltek and Powec, he brings a rare blend of technical expertise and industry insight to UNIPOWER," said John Ely, Vice President of Marketing. "Cordes' background as well as his dedication to customer support, will lend well to UNIPOWER's strategy of growing the region's sales."

Cordes has extensive education ranging from Electronics Technician training to Electrical Engineering. He has also obtained advanced vocational training in Finance, Consumer Behavior and Market Analyses. Jens resides in Germany and will oversee UNIPOWER's expanded efforts in the Western European territory.

About UNIPOWER

UNIPOWER provides power for mission critical applications, with a complete line of the high-efficiency rectifiers, battery chargers, inverters and complete AC/DC power systems.

UNIPOWER is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida with global sales/service coverage and active installations in over 60 countries.

