Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 18 to 22, 2019 (French only):
|Nom de l'émetteur
|
Code identifiant de
|Jour de la transaction
|
Code identifiant de
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré moyen
|Code identifiant marché
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|18/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|4 367
|475,9063
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|18/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|522
|475,8852
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|18/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|1 711
|476,0099
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|18/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|1 400
|476,0677
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|19/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|8 000
|475,0300
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|20/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|8 000
|474,4402
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|21/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|8 000
|477,1145
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/02/2019
|FR0000121485
|8 000
|477,1446
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|40 000
|475,9369
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/518f9ab12ba44901/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-18-to-22-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005756/en/
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet
+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49
claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy
+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45
laura.levy@kering.com