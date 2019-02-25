Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 18 to 22, 2019 (French only):

journalier d'acquisition Code identifiant marché KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/02/2019 FR0000121485 4 367 475,9063 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/02/2019 FR0000121485 522 475,8852 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/02/2019 FR0000121485 1 711 476,0099 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/02/2019 FR0000121485 1 400 476,0677 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/02/2019 FR0000121485 8 000 475,0300 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/02/2019 FR0000121485 8 000 474,4402 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/02/2019 FR0000121485 8 000 477,1145 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2019 FR0000121485 8 000 477,1446 XPAR TOTAL 40 000 475,9369

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/518f9ab12ba44901/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-February-18-to-22-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

