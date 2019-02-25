Regulatory News:

myDevices, the IoT solutions company (a Claranova group (Paris:CLA) division), today announced a powerful collaboration with Microsoft that empowers users to onboard hundreds of LoRaWAN devices to instantly send data directly to Microsoft Azure.

myDevices has amassed one of the most extensive known catalogs of pre-configured LoRaWAN sensors and gateways consisting of nearly 200 different devices from over 50 hardware manufacturers from around the world. The devices range from standard indoor temperature sensors to industrial strength tank monitoring devices and everything in between. All of the sensors and gateways include a scannable QR code that is used with the myDevices' IoT in a Box mobile application. Scanning the QR code with the app connects the device, decodes the payload, normalizes the data for interoperability, and provides the user with features such as sensor activity logs, time-series visualization charts, sensor maps, customizable alerts, corrective action reports, permission-based user management, white label deployments, and more.

"System integrators, MSPs, VARs, ISVs, and developers provide IT products and managed services to SMB and enterprise customer who want to save money and increase efficiencies by automating processes, but piecing together IoT solutions has proven to be complex," said Kevin Bromber, CEO of myDevices. "IoT will only become prevalent if it is easy to sell and deploy, and myDevices' mission is 100% focused on simplifying IoT

Tom Davis, Principal PM Manager for Azure IoT, Microsoft said, "One of the biggest challenges of IoT is getting devices, from different hardware manufacturers, connected into an IoT platform and making them interoperable. myDevices' technology helps Microsoft Azure IoT users accelerate their time to market by reducing the complexity of connecting this wide variety of devices. This integration enables myDevices users to take advantage of the services offered through Azure such as Advanced Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence and other services that help the most demanding enterprise customers quickly deploy custom, commercially-ready solutions.

Through this collaboration, myDevices offers Microsoft customers IoT in a Box pre-packaged solutions. These ready-to-deploy, end-to-end IoT solutions include an expansive library of sensors and gateways, as well as application software, device management, connectivity, and sales and marketing materials to empower a system integrator, MSP, ISV, or VAR to immediately deploy commercial-ready solutions to their end customers. These IoT in a Box templates are turnkey with flexibility to customize with other available integrations and APIs.

To learn more about this collaboration visit www.iotinabox.com/azure.

LoRa-technology sensor and gateway manufacturers interested in adding their devices to the ever-growing IoT catalog can submit their hardware (at no cost) through this online form: www.mydevices.com/iotready.

Learn more and explore the Azure IoT platform today.

About myDevices

myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers System integrators, MSPs, VARs, ISVs, developers, and enterprises to quickly commercialize IoT solutions. The company's mission is to simplify the connected world by providing tools that enable the creation of device and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for smart buildings, smart agriculture, asset tracking and other IoT verticals. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com and www.IoTinaBox.com

About Claranova

Claranova is a French technology group operating in three major business sectors: mobile services through its PlanetArt division, Internet of Things (IoT) through its myDevices division and monetizing Internet traffic through its Avanquest division. A truly global internet and mobile player, Claranova reported first half year a revenue of €140 million, generated over 90% internationally. Its businesses are:

PlanetArt: A world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and FreePrints Photobooks applications the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

myDevices: A global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings;

Avanquest: A specialist in monetizing Internet traffic through cross-cutting solutions, Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

