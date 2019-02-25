Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Until Thursday, February 28, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company'), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for February 25, 2019 (the "Special Meeting") was adjourned to achieve a quorum on the proposals set forth in Jaguar's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 18, 2019.

The Special Meeting has been adjourned to 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the offices of the Company at 201 Mission Street, Suite 2375, San Francisco, CA 94105.

During the period of the adjournment, Jaguar will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the proxy statement. Only stockholders of record on the record date of January 10, 2019 are entitled to and are being requested to vote. If a stockholder has previously submitted its proxy card and does not wish to change its vote, no further action is required by such stockholder.

The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before Thursday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time).

How You Can Vote

The stockholders may vote by internet at www.investorvote.com/JAGX, or by telephone at 800-652-VOTE (8683) within the USA, US territories & Canada on a touch tone telephone, or by returning a properly executed proxy card.

No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Special Meeting. The Company's proxy statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC remain unchanged and can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Board and management of Jaguar recommend that you vote FOR the approval of each of the proposals before the stockholders at the Special Meeting.

Important Information

This material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting. Jaguar has filed with the SEC and mailed to its stockholders a proxy statement in connection with the Special Meeting, and advises its stockholders to read the proxy statement and any and all supplements and amendments thereto because they contain important information. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Jaguar with the SEC at www.sec.gov. The proxy statement and proxy card are also available on the Company's corporate website https://jaguar.health.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements regarding the Company's plan to hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 28, 2019. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

