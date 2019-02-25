Global Developers are Invited to Create Solutions Using IOTA Tangle to Drive Smart City Innovation Worldwide

IOTA Foundation, a non-profit foundation focused on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and permissionless ecosystem development, today announced its Smart City Hackathon. At the heart of the contest is the opportunity for developers from around the globe to solve inter-city challenges submitted by a variety of corporate entities. Hosted by Hackster.io, an Avnet community and the world's largest hardware developer network, the virtual contest kicks off today with both corporate and supporting sponsors. Corporate sponsors who developed the Smart City challenges include Groupe RenaultENGIE Lab CRIGENBirdz (a subsidiary of Nova Veolia)andSopra Steria while supporting sponsors include Tech Mahindra, Future State CoFoundery, City of Austin (Transportation Department), and Norske Helsehus. IOTA's unique distributed ledger Tangle technology will be used by participants to develop innovative IoT/M2M and data driven concepts for the smart city environment for an opportunity to win over $10,000 in prizes.

For more information on specific themes and how to participate, visit the IOTA contest page on Hackster at: https://www.hackster.io/contests/smart-cities-powered-by-iota

Smart Cities are the Future

A smart city is an urban area that uses data from sensors and other collection methods to provide for more efficient management, allocation of resources, and a better life for people living in and visiting the city. According to the United Nations Economic and Social report, by 2030, urban areas are projected to house 60 percent of people globally and one in every three people will live in cities with at least half a million inhabitants. Ubiquitous connectivity, big data and analytics are enabling Smart City initiatives all over the world. IOT-M2M platforms will reduce the time, cost, and risk to connect multiple systems in a city, improving infrastructure, creating more efficient and cost effective municipal services, enhancing public transportation, reducing congestion and keeping citizens safe and more engaged in the community. IOTA technology plays an integral role in the development of smart cities by enabling secure data transfer via the Tangle, a feeless network that enables trustless and immutable Machine to Machine micropayments.

Competition Details:

All submissions will be facilitated via Hackster.io. Using this information and the IOTA DLT Tangle, participants will be given until April 6 to develop open source solutions. Winners will be announced via a press release in April 13. Judges will include representatives from Birdz, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, Groupe Renault and Sopra Steria. To begin the competition, participants will first be matched with a specific smart city challenge for them to solve, including initiatives based on the following themes:

1. Smart Mobility How can vehicles engage in transactional data for things like fleet infrastructure and predictive maintenance

Sponsored by: Groupe Renault

Supporting sponsor: City of Austin (Transportation Department)

2. Smart Energy How can we trace the green origin of electricity from source to delivery

Sponsored by: VEOLIA Birdz

Supporting sponsor: Tech Mahindra

3. Smart Buildings Enhancing the performance of commercial buildings and attractiveness for tenants

Sponsored by: ENGIE Lab CRIGEN

Supporting sponsor: Norske Helsehus

4. Smart Districts Developing integrated approaches for IoT and data infrastructure within cities

Sponsored by: Sopra Steria

Supporting sponsor: FutureState CoFoundery

Eligibility and profile of participants:

The competition is open to anyone. Submissions can be done in teams. Participants are asked to design open source code to create value, solutions, business models, and/or building blocks that can make the below themes tangible through the various sponsors of the IOTA Smart City Competition. Key capabilities of successful team include: coding with IOTA, creativity, business sense, understanding of the problem worth solving presented by the sponsors.

From Ludovic MILLIER, CIO, VEOLIA Birdz:

"We gather hundreds of millions of data points every day to help cities, buildings and tertiary sector companies reduce their energy bills and improve their services. We look forward to using our expertise with other like-minded companies to empower the IOTA developer community to solve real-world energy challenges within cities we live and work."

From Alexandre EICH-GOZZI, Global Blockchain Practice Leader, Sopra Steria:

"Sopra Steria has a strong commitment to ensure the success of the DLT projects of all of our clients. We have the conviction that IOT and DLT are two complementary technologies and that smart cities and DLT will be strongly intertwined in the future. IOTA is one of the few platforms that delivers on their vision and we are happy to be part of this hackathon and contribute to making it a successful initiative."

From Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra:

"We are happy to partner with IOTA on this mega hackathon. It gives us an opportunity to identify smart ideas and solve some of the toughest challenges that smart cities have faced and will continue to face. As part of TechMNxt charter, we are keen to collaborate and create an ecosystem to nurture innovative ideas pivoted on emerging technologies like Internet of Things Blockchain and transform them into compelling propositions for our customers globally."

About IOTA Foundation

IOTA is a not-for-profit foundation incorporated and registered in Germany. The IOTA Foundation's mission is to support the development and standardization of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT), including the IOTA Tangle. The IOTA Tangle is an innovative type of DLT specifically designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) environment. It is an open-source protocol facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less real-time micropayments, and the collection and dissemination of sensor-based and other data. www.iota.org

