X-Ware IoT Platform Brings Industrial-Grade Safety and Security to Arm's Platform Security Architecture (PSA)

Express Logic, the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOSes), today announced that its industrial-grade X-Ware IoT Platform has become an Arm PSA Certified product currently the only such commercial product to earn this distinction. PSA Certified is an IoT security evaluation scheme created by Arm to support customers in implementing the level of security needed for their devices. Its objective is to help build trust in the Internet of Things by making independent security testing the norm for IoT platforms. This achievement was made possible thanks to Express Logic's collaboration with Brightsight, the world's leading security evaluation lab.

Safe, Secure, Seamless IoT Connectivity

The X-Ware IoT Platform is built on the powerful ThreadX RTOS, which has more than 6.2 billion deployments, and leverages the small footprint and near wirespeed of Express Logic's NetX Duo IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack for IoT connectivity. The X-Ware IoT Platform is the safest IoT embedded development RTOS and middleware solution on the market. In addition to the Arm PSA certification, it has attained the highest levels of safety certifications including IEC 61508 SIL 4 (the highest, most dependable level as determined by IEC), IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and IEC 60335-1 Annex R, 1998. For those devices and applications that must do more than just connect to the IoT, the X-Ware IoT Platform offers the safety-certified FileX embedded FAT-32/exFAT file system, the GUIX GUI development and embedded runtime framework, and the USBX embedded host/device USB stack.

Furthermore, the X-Ware IoT Platform already boasts an industry-leading suite of security products, including ThreadX modules and ARMv8-M support, NetX Secure IPsec, TLS/DTLS, and EAL 4+ Common Criteria certification. The common Express Logic practice of developing all products in-house without any open-source, makes the X-Ware IoT platform the safest and most secure IoT software solution for embedded development on the market.

Brightsight is excited to work with Express Logic on this PSA certification project," said Dirk-Jan Out, CEO, Brightsight. "PSA Certified will improve the security of IoT devices and build a higher level of trust in the value chain. This trust is critical for the IoT to succeed. As one of the leading partners of PSA Certified, we are proud to be the security lab and advisory partner supporting Express Logic in its commitment to secure its products."

Arm's PSA helps make security implementation easier and more affordable for developers to design into IoT devices. Arm's PSA provides guidance, documentation, and deliverables through every phase of development, enabling developers to get their products to market faster and more cost-effectively.

"The IoT presents ever-increasing opportunities and challenges, especially when it comes to secure connectivity," said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. "The X-Ware IoT Platform provides Arm PSA embedded developers a rock-solid commercial connectivity solution to meet those safety and security requirements without compromise."

About Express Logic and ThreadX

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX RTOS, the high-performance NetX and NetX Duo TCP/IP stacks, the FileX embedded FAT compatible file system, the USB Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Express Logic products include full source code and are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.

ThreadX, TraceX, FileX, and GUIX are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, USBX, X-Ware-IoT Platform, GUIX Studio, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

