PharmaVentures to Sell Former AstraZeneca Manufacturing Plant in UK

OXFORD, England, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures Limited is pleased to announce that it has been appointed to sell a former AstraZeneca manufacturing site in Avonmouth, near Bristol, England. The API plant was bought in 2016 by Avara Pharma Services who, as part of the deal, took over the drug substance manufacture of the high-cholesterol drug Crestor for AstraZeneca on a contract basis. Restructuring of the Avara group has resulted in the current decision to put the Avlon facility into Administration.

Dr. Fintan Walton, Chief Executive of PharmaVentures, said: "We have had considerable experience in the divestment of manufacturing plants in the US and Europe and we are delighted to be given an opportunity to find a buyer for the Avlon plant as it represents an opportunity for a pharmaceutical manufacturer keen to expand its operations quickly into the UK."

