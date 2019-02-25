Weekend Unlimited Announces Grand Opening of Northern Lights Supply in Alberta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1)(OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to announce that Northern Lights Supply, for which Weekend Unlimited has previously announced an arms-length agreement to acquire 49% of, has celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, February 23rd, less than three weeks after receiving one of 10 new licenses in Alberta.

"The initial customer response confirmed we hit a home run with not only our store design and selection but just as important, our team's commitment to cannabis education," said Northern Lights Supply President, Derek Shields. "With very little promotion our grand opening achieved sales of $27,000 (approximately 35% margin) and our customers provided terrific feedback, mainly that they appreciated an education focused experience in the store, something we see as our number one priority," added Mr. Shields.

Northern Lights Supply is situated in Nisku, Alberta , at the intersection to Canada's largest oilfield industrial park, along Alberta's busiest corridor, Highway 2 and opposite the Edmonton International Airport

, at the intersection to largest oilfield industrial park, along busiest corridor, Highway 2 and opposite the International Airport The store provides 6,500 square feet of retail space, making it one of the largest approved retail cannabis stores in Alberta

Northern Lights Supply was designed to take advantage of the upcoming edible and infused cannabis products schedule to be legal in the fall of 2019

"We want to thank all of the customers who braved the cold to come to Northern Lights Supply and we look forward to becoming an active member of our business community and are excited to be working with the Leduc and District Chamber of Commerce in establishing cannabis education seminars for business scheduled in early March," said Mr. Shields.

The Company also announces that it has granted 18,000,000 options under its stock option plan to officer, directors, employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.15. It also issued 1,260,000 options at $0.25 as part of its recent acquisition of its Jamaican assets.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments.

The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

For further information, please contact: