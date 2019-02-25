Huawei Enterprise Introduces Digital Platform at MWC19 Debut, Creating Foundation of Digital World

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Enterprise Business Group (Huawei Enterprise) is making its first representation at MWC19 Barcelona under the theme of "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World" from February 25-28, 2019. Huawei Enterprise introduced its Digital Platform, which it developed based on years of digital transformation insights and practices. With cloud as its foundation, the Digital Platform enables organizations to achieve business synergy and agile innovation by optimizing the integration of new ICT and converged data, building the foundation of the digital world. Huawei Digital Platform supports enterprises across industries to create digital business blueprints to compete in an intelligent era.

At the event, Huawei Enterprise is demonstrating its leading solutions and four flagship products for the enterprise market in three exhibition areas: Digital Platform, Ubiquitous Connectivity, and Pervasive Intelligence. Huawei Enterprise also hosted the Digital Transformation of Industries Summit today, which gathered global logistics, rail, finance, aviation, and smart city customers to explore best practices in their digital transformation journeys.

Huawei Enterprise's Digital Platform Builds the Foundation of the Digital World

Digital transformation is a phenomena that started long ago, and still has a long way to go. During their transformation journeys, enterprises hope to systematically improve service and operational efficiency in changing times; fundamentally overcome the challenges of how to integrate data to achieving business synergy and agile innovation; and realize new business models and value propositions.

Yan Lida, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "In this era, the digital transformation of enterprises, the economy, and the whole society has brought enormous opportunities and challenges to various industries. With more than ten years of digital transformation experience, Huawei has confirmed that digitalization can be achieved only when the digital world and the physical world are fully integrated. Based on this understanding, we are launching Huawei Digital Platform for the enterprise market in response to customer needs. It is the only platform that can horizontally integrate new ICT including cloud, AI, IoT, Big Data, converged communication, video and GIS, as well as vertically connect devices, edge, network and cloud. It is integrated, intelligent and inheritable. From enterprises, to SMEs, to start-ups, Huawei Digital Platform can enable companies to become more powerful and reach new heights, as well as take advantage of agile innovation. The Huawei Digital Platform will become the foundation of the digital world and create a thriving ecosystem."

Three Exhibition Areas and Four Flagship Products Demonstrate the Potential of the Platform, Connectivity, and Intelligence

During MWC19 Barcelona, Huawei Enterprise is demonstrating four flagship products within three exhibition areas - Digital Platform, Ubiquitous Connectivity, and Pervasive Intelligence. In addition to showcasing its leading and innovative technologies such as AI solutions and products, as well as its win-win and trusted ecosystem, Huawei Enterprise is showcasing AI applications in urban transportation and retail.

Digital Platform: This area highlights how cutting-edge digital technologies, such as cloud, IoT, and all-flash storage are integrated into the Huawei Digital Platform to power data integration, business collaboration, and agile innovation, ultimately accelerating enterprise digital transformation. On display are the world's fastest OceanStor Dorado All Flash Storage series including mid-range and high-end all-flash storage equipment that accelerate the digital transformation of the financial, manufacturing, and oil industries, as well as the new entry-level OceanStor Dorado3000 V3. In addition, Huawei Enterprise showcased its smart city digital platform, which integrates digital urban resources, such as IoT, Big Data, geographic information, video, and converged communications to enable smarter city administration, enhanced public services, and industry development.

Teaming up with Digital Transformation Pioneers

Huawei Enterprise invited customers and partners from multiple industries to share their digital transformation best practices. By offering a wide range of perspectives and scenarios, Huawei Enterprise aims to help customers build an agile and intelligent foundation to join the digital business revolution, as well as inspire new industry applications.

Logistics: DHL and Huawei jointly developed the innovative, multi-scenario Smart Logistics Solution based on Huawei's IoT technologies, to improve logistics efficiency, as well as promote and realize the transformation of the entire logistics process.

and Huawei jointly developed the innovative, multi-scenario Smart Logistics Solution based on Huawei's IoT technologies, to improve logistics efficiency, as well as promote and realize the transformation of the entire logistics process. Rail: Austrian Federal Railways ( ÖBB ) is strengthening its cooperation with Huawei, offering higher quality, more efficient and continuously improving services based on Huawei's connectivity technologies, leading railway development in Europe .

is strengthening its cooperation with Huawei, offering higher quality, more efficient and continuously improving services based on Huawei's connectivity technologies, leading railway development in . Finance: Huawei and DBS Bank are accelerating the digital transformation of the financial services industry by leveraging intelligence and data capabilities.

are accelerating the digital transformation of the financial services industry by leveraging intelligence and data capabilities. Aviation: Huawei and Turkish Airlines are making aviation smarter with connectivity.

are making aviation smarter with connectivity. Smart city: Huawei and Sardinia in Italy are using the Digital Platform to empower smart city development.

Huawei Enterprise is committed to bringing digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world, including those in government and public sectors, financial services, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors. Currently, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including 48 of the top 100, and more than 700 cities around the world, have chosen Huawei Enterprise as their partner in digital transformation.

