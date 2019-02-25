Belmont Resources Inc.: Belmont Resources Exhibits at PDAC March 3-6, 2019

Hello Investor:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Belmont Resources Inc.(TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1 will be exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) - Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., Toronto, Ontario - Sunday March 3, 2019 to Wednesday March 6, 2019.

We would like to invite you to meet the Belmont Resources team at Booth #2819 celebrating 40+ years of being in business.

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA)

Exhibit Hours - South Building, Level 800

Sunday, March 3 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 4 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. Following a hugely successful PDAC 2018 Convention which welcomed more than 25,000 attendees from 135 countries, there are big expectations for 2019. The PDAC will provide current and prospective investors an opportunity to speak with management and consultants about the Company's active Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium project. Pick up your free copy of the latest Rockstone Research Report #20.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the office at 604-683-6648.

Sincerely,

Gary Musil,

Corporate Secretary/CFO/Director

Email: gmusil@belmontresources.com

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at: www.BelmontResources.com

-Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nevadalithium/

-Twitter https://twitter.com/Belmont_Res

Belmont owns the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has currently earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project and has the right to increase this to 50% by expending an additional $300,000 and become the operator.

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant Uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James H. Place"

James (Jim) H. Place,

CEO/President/Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Belmont Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536844/Belmont-Resources-Exhibits-at-PDAC-March-3-6-2019