Bitcoin Depot: U.S. Bitcoin ATM Growth Has Now Expanded to Chicago

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Chicago, one of the biggest hubs of the finance industry is now getting an agile transaction service at the speed of "Lite." As long as as one has access to a digital wallet, you can access cash capital for the cryptocurrency you currently have.

Bitcoin Depot, the 2nd largest Bitcoin ATM service in the world had added about three ATMs to Chicago a year ago, and now will be releasing 30 more ATMs throughout 2019 -- with the expansion to hit 50 ATMs by 2020. This will bring the company, which has currently 150 ATMs to 180 ATMs. There are some ATMs that are notable in the Chicago space that only trade in Bitcoin - however despite their company name; Bitcoin Depot also trades in Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Nearly all of the company's Bitcoin ATM locations in the Chicago area are in 24/7 convenience stores spread throughout the city so that it can provide easy access to the nearly 10 million people in the Chicago metro area.

It's been a wild year for crypto as the volatility has left users wary of the market. Many not familiar with the usages of Blockchain, and tend to see tokenization of currency as a fad that's not substantive nor backed by a specific currency -- will definitely be interested to see how these ATMs continue to grow in giving immediate cash for coins.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Bitcoin, imagine what 10 more years will bring.

Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot has stated, "We want to encourage as many people as we can in Chicago to try one of our Bitcoin ATMs, so they can see for themselves how quick and simple it is to buy Bitcoin from us. By offering a zero fee promotion (for a limited time) Bitcoin Depot hopes that consumers, who have been on the fence about buying Bitcoin will now be more inclined to give it a try. To be eligible for zero fees, customers will need to sign up on our website BitcoinDepot.com with promo code "Chi Town" prior to visiting one of our Bitcoin ATMs."

CONTACT:

Hoang Nguyen, 240-620-9652

SOURCE: Bitcoin Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536838/US-Bitcoin-ATM-Growth-Has-Now-Expanded-to-Chicago