The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Congratulates Newest Partner, Impossible Dream Entertainment, On Oscar Win For 'Blackkklansman' At The 91st Academy Awards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSX-V: WNDR), (OTC PINK: WDRFF), (FRA: 25Y), ("Wonderfilm" or "Company"), a technology, media and entertainment company, is pleased to recognize and congratulate our newest producing partners and Oscar winning duo, Shaun Redick & Yvette Yates Redick on their success of "BlacKkKlansman', which garnered the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards held on February 24, 2019. The award further solidifies Shaun & Yvette as industry leading producers whom are able to develop story ideas into silver screen successes. BlacKkKlansman's Oscar win and nominations are tremendous follow-ups for Shaun and Yvette as their feature film, "Get Out', won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay at last year's award ceremony.

Shaun & Yvette's company, Impossible Dream Entertainment ("iDream Ent."), packaged and produced "BlacKkKlansman', while the film was directed by the iconic and celebrated Spike Lee. This feature has currently surpassed a worldwide theatrical gross of approximately $90,000,000 USD. iDream Ent's 2017 feature, "Get Out', directed by filmmaker Jordan Peele for Universal Pictures, achieved an amazing worldwide theatrical gross of $255,000,000 USD.

"Shaun and Yvette have an exceptional eye for identifying exciting content and being able to transform those ideas into award winning, high grossing movies," said Kirk Shaw, CEO of Wonderfilm. "In BlacKkKlansman's case, the production duo optioned the book and oversaw development of the story into a screenplay alongside the director Spike Lee. It truly takes unique talent and rare skill to recognize an idea's potential and further guide it through the process of becoming a feature film that gains multiple Oscar nominations. This year's Oscar nod further demonstrates what I've known for years, that few producers match Shaun and Yvette's creative and business acumen. Everyone at Wonderfilm looks forward to working with Shaun and Yvette this year on our combined movie slate."

ABOUT WONDERFILM MEDIA

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles, corporate offices in Vancouver BC and its Asian distribution office in Seoul, South Korea. Founded by 4 producers, Kirk Shaw, Daniel Grodnik, Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon, the Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Current productions include the feature films, Moose (starring John Travolta) and Primal (starring Nicolas Cage.) Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

ABOUT KIRK SHAW

Over his 30-year career, Kirk's producer credits exceed 230 movies and six series making him Hollywood's second most prolific film producer in history. Best known for his business and financing prowess, Kirk has contributed his talents to both U.S. television series and feature films, including the Oscar winning, "The Hurt Locker." Kirk's worked with all major studios, plus many notable "A" list stars such as Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Woody Harrelson, Kim Basinger, John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane and Cuba Gooding Jr. Among his many past successes, is the creation of Canada's largest production company, Insight Film Studios, which in 2007 and 08 did $100 million consolidated revenue each year. To jump-start Wonderfilm's production acquisitions and library exploitation, Kirk vended 46 completed movies into Wonderfilm.

