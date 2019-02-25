Graphnet, Inc., an industry leader providing secure cloud-based enterprise content management solutions and integrated electronic messaging services, sued Retarus, Inc. ("Retarus"), for defamation. Graphnet's defamation claim [Docket No. HUD-L-3298-16] was presented to a jury in Hudson County Superior Court on January 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2019 and February 4 and 5, 2019. The jury reached a verdict on February 5, 2019 and unanimously found that: (a) Retarus published a brochure containing a false statement about Graphnet, (b) Retarus was at fault for publishing the false statement, and (c) Retarus defamed Graphnet by publishing the false statement.

The jury awarded nominal damages to Graphnet in the amount of $800,000.

Graphnet, an Enterprise Content Management leader of cloud-based transactional solutions, offers a large suite of data exchange applications. The emergence of cloud computing and the prevalence of big data across industries has led to the implementation of Graphnet's central repository for data warehousing of transactional information. Graphnet delivers its cloud-based applications as a service through a propitiatory business integrated global redundant network.

This network connects several domestic and international fully compliant data centers (SSAE16 and HIPAA). Graphnet's Cloud-based technology dramatically reduces the complexity and costs associated with in-house solutions while immensely improving operational efficiency. Our content management solutions can be accessed through desktop applications and host systems for bi-directional SMS, Fax and email transactions.

Graphnet's R&D and Network Engineering skills are unmatched for its technical expertise to develop and provide a tailored and seamless client content management integration. Graphnet's solution services are utilized by top-tier financial, insurance, healthcare, and logistics enterprises as well as government agencies.

Graphnet Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 1968. Since then, the company has been a leading global provider of a comprehensive suite of communications applications that enable enterprises to communicate securely and profitably with their customers, trading partners and other third parties.

