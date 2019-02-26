Avaamo Announces Reference Architecture for AI Applications, Powered by Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- Avaamo, an Intel Capital funded company, will launch a reference architecture for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, offering enterprises comprehensive, out-of-the-box configurations to easily scale conversational AI to millions of customer interactions.

Many companies believe that conversational AI training applications require sizeable investments in specialized hardware. However, Avaamo's model creation and knowledge graph workloads can function optimally on a standard configuration of an Intel Xeon Gold 6140 processor-based server. This allows businesses to quickly deploy enterprise-grade virtual assistants on existing data center resources, without significant investments or learning curve.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to design and deliver conversational AI technology that effortlessly becomes part of large enterprises," said Avaamo CEO Ram Menon. "Working with Intel we've been able to create a reference architecture that's a one-stop shop for large enterprises looking to massively scale their in-house conversational AI deployments. This technology will allow enterprises to focus on the benefits of AI for better customer relationships and a streamlined workforce."

Avaamo's conversational AI platform has been optimized for Intel technologies and is built to address the traditional cold-start problem in AI by:

Ingesting unclassified data

Performing unsupervised machine learning (ML) model creation

Optimizing the model for runtime execution

Enhancing the ML model with customer-specific knowledge resources

Avaamo can scale with a 72-core configuration of a single server to address up to 100 concurrent sessions. This provides immense flexibility for large enterprises to share powerful Intel hardware across standard and AI-specific computing workloads. Learn more here (link to http://avaamo.ai/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/AI_Builders_Avaamo.pdf )

About Avaamo

Avaamo is a deep-learning software company that specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific high impact problems in the enterprise. Avaamo is building fundamental AI technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning to make conversational computing for the enterprise a reality. With over 80+ enterprise customers supporting leading brands in financial services, healthcare, retail, and insurance. Avaamo is currently deployed in 40+ countries.

