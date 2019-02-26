ZTE Launches Light Cloud Solution Aimed at Access-Network NFVI Deployment

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today launched Light Cloud solution in conjunction with Intel at 5G Summit of Mobile World Congress 2019. Light Cloud solution introduces a viable path to the transformation of access network.

Light Cloud is an NFVI solution that employs lightweight blade servers equipped with Intel Xeon D processors. By embedding the blade servers in an OLT or BRAS device and thus turning the device into a lightweight cloud infrastructure, the solution can significantly reduce equipment footprint and construction cost.

Moreover, it enables computing and storage capabilities to be loaded onto telecom access equipment, thereby allowing the deployment and distribution of experience-sensitive services.

With cloud functions moved to the access layer by the built-in blade servers, the solution can carry a wide range of cloud applications and services, including MEC, access CDN, vSTB and vCPE, improving the customer satisfaction with experience-sensitive services.

In addition, the lightweight cloud infrastructure features open capabilities, allowing operators to use it by themselves or rent it out. Therefore, the infrastructure can be used to provide the access network with new capabilities.

Light Cloud solution has been implemented in ZTE's flagship optical access platform, TITAN. On Feb 25, the first day of MWC 2019, ZTE and Intel demonstrated sports videos through a Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) cloud powered by TITAN's Light Cloud solution.

"ZTE, in collaboration with Intel, provides innovation in key technologies of Light Cloud solution, including image processing, service acceleration, AI learning, big data, encoding and decoding, as well as intelligent network cards," said Fang Hui, Vice President of ZTE.

"The Intel Xeon D processor is optimized for power and space-constrained environments and it's an excellent choice for edge location. Using Intel Xeon D, ZTE's OLT design delivers strong computing capability and services at the edge of the network," said Dan Rodriguez, Vice President, Data Center Group, and General Manager, Network Compute Division, Intel. "Intel has a growing portfolio of products and technologies that brings advanced performance and intelligence from the core of the data center to the network edge. By working with partners like ZTE, together we can deliver compelling solutions to help Communication Service Providers transform their networks."

With the technical expertise and innovation in the field of optical access, ZTE ranks first among 10G PON suppliers, and ranks second among CPE providers and optical access vendors in terms of global market share. ZTE's flagship optical access platform, TITAN, has been widely adopted in China, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.

In addition to Light Cloud solution, ZTE and Intel also jointly released a white paper of built-in blade in OLT on February 18, 2019.

