DevotionDresses.com Launches, Bringing European-made Wedding Dresses to an Exclusive Online Marketplace

PRAGUE, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevotionDresses.com has launched the first European online wedding dress marketplace, offering affordable, high quality dresses for convenient shipping to anywhere in the world. The marketplace is open only to true European and American manufacturers that pass the strictest quality demands. Unlike other online retailers prone to cutting corners, DevotionDresses.com translates all the components of a bespoke tailoring experience into a secure and simple online portal, which includes an easy, 6-step, Find-Your-Dress search tool.

Visit DevotionDresses.com and browse its latest couture wedding dresses on offer: https://www.devotiondresses.com/category/wedding_dresses

Key to DevotionDresses.com's success is its commitment to supporting European dress making traditions. Today, 80% of wedding dresses are manufactured in China and finding high-quality, haute couture dresses is becoming less and less convenient and affordable. With the launch of DevotionDresses.com, European craftsmanship takes top priority. All of the +1,500 dresses available adhere to the strictest of European standards, with each dress fully customisable.

"This marketplace came out of necessity," said Marc Westermann, founder of DevotionDresses.com. "There was a need that these top dressmakers modernize their reach, opening their wide selection of truly made-to-measure dresses directly to the client."

Customer hesitations are inherent to any online marketplace, especially when making expensive, life-changing decisions like purchasing a wedding dress. DevotionDresses.com understood these anxieties as they went about creating their online store, taking every step necessary to ensure shoppers still have access to a bespoke tailoring experience:

- Shoppers can find their perfect dress by using the Find-Your-Dress tool, navigating 6 easy steps

- Over 1,500 dresses are divided into 8 different body types, 5 different silhouettes, and dozens of colours, waistlines, and trains, all customisable

- Shoppers can specify up to 22 specific measurements

- Dresses are handmade upon order and delivered securely

- Each dress is handmade individually from the very first stich for every bride

DevotionDresses.com wedding dresses are fully refundable within 15 days of delivery. With wedding dress styles changing every season, DevotionDresses.com's launch makes cutting-edge fashion accessible for everyone, with affordable price-points, and a completely personable atelier experience.

About DevotionDresses.com

DevotionDresses.com is the one and only marketplace that combines in itself some of the best and most renown European producers offering premium European quality wedding and evening dresses that are always handsewn locally in Europe for each bride individually. Our goal is to bring high quality designer dresses for affordable prices to our beautiful brides. Due to your order going directly to the producers that are located all over the Europe, we enable you to cut overhead boutique costs and have on offer an exclusive selection of the latest, straight off the runway bespoke wedding dresses of the highest quality for a fraction of their usual boutique price.

Follow us on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/devotion_dresses/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/devotiondresses/

For more information, contact:

Marc Westermann

press@devotiondresses.com

+1-650-92-49-024 (USA)

+420-725-828-741 (EU)

+612-6145-2685 (AUS)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826427/DevotionDresses_Logo.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0A2Pr5MMJmA