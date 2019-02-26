First High Performance Platforms to Support Mass Market Devices

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today introduced Sky5 LiTE-the industry's first fully integrated front-end solution for mass tier 5G cellular applications. With improved RF performance in a uniquely compact package, Skyworks' newest device simplifies designs, enabling faster deployment. The baseband agnostic platform supports up to 100 MHz wide bandwidth of 5G new radio (NR) waveforms with flexible power management options-delivering high-speed network experiences with optimized efficiency and near zero latency. Targeted for mass markets, Sky5 LiTE interfaces with all leading chipset providers and equips early 5G adopters with differentiated architectures for an open ecosystem the favored approach when compared with closed, sole-sourced RF front-end products. With the recent introduction of Sky5 Ultra for premium applications, Skyworks offers the most comprehensive 5G portfolio in the market.

"Sky5 LiTE exceeds the performance requirements demanded by next generation devices while accelerating 5G implementation," said Kevin Walsh, vice president of marketing at Skyworks. "Skyworks is offering truly turnkey, regionally optimized, easily deployable solutions purposefully designed to deliver all of the transmit and receive functionality in a highly integrated form factor. Our Sky5 portfolio is powering revolutionary applications across mobile, automotive and the Internet of Things, making 5G a reality."

According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association, 201 operators in 83 countries are investing in 5G mobile and fixed wireless access networks in the form of tests, trials, pilot deployments and launches.

About Sky5LiTE

All Sky5 solutions support new 5G NR waveforms and spectrum in addition to enhanced carrier aggregation and 4G/5G dual connectivity, while delivering exceptional levels of integration and performance. Functional core blocks include:

Primary Transmit (Regional)

SKY5-8255 Dual chain N77/N79 ultra high band power amplifier with integrated low noise amplifier and filters (LPAMiF)

SKY5-8254 N41 high band power amplifier with integrated filter (PAMiF)

SKY5-8091-11 Low band 4G/5G power amplifier module with four integrated duplexers (PAMiD) and 2G support

SKY5-8095-11 Mid/High PAMiD with eight integrated duplexers/filters

SKY5-8096-11 Mid/High PAMiD with nine integrated duplexers/filters and antenna swap functionality

Diversity/MIMO (Regional)

SKY5-3735 Low/Mid/High band diversity receive (DRx) module

SKY5-3728 Ultra high band N77/79 DRx/MIMO module with SRS support

Antenna Management Core

SKY5-9269 SP4T 80v aperture tuning and RF distribution switch

SKY5-9256 4 x SPST 45v aperture tuning switch

SKY5-9699 DPDT antenna swap switch

SKY5-9260 SP4T 60v aperture tuning and RF distribution switch

For more information about Sky5 LiTE and our comprehensive Sky5 portfolio, visit www.skyworksinc.com/Products_Sky5 or contact Sky5@skyworksinc.com.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in the Executive Meeting Area in Hall 2, 2G3Ex and 2G5Ex.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

