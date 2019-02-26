Anokiwave Third Generation mmW 5G IC Family

The latest IC family will define new performance, cost, and size benchmarks for mmW 5G.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anokiwave today announced the first in its family of third generation 5G silicon ICs. The AWMF-0151 is a 28 GHz quad-core IC that can operate as a dual polarization 4 channel beamformer IC or as a single polarization 8 channel beamformer IC. As part of our strategy to enable mmW 5G systems by commercializing planar active antennas with silicon core ICs, Anokiwave is planning to extend its 5G IC family by offering a complete signal chain solution from IF to antenna in each 5G mmW band.

The AWMF-0151 operates over the 3GPP n257 (26.50 - 29.50 GHz) and n261 (27.50 - 28.35 GHz) frequency bands. With low-cost materials, embedded ZERO-CAL, fast beam steering and KINETIC-GREEN technologies, field health monitors for remote monitoring, as well as the continued drive to higher power efficiency, this new IC family will have a pronounced effect on enabling service providers to manage the capital expenses and the operating expenses to make ubiquitous 5G a reality.

"Anokiwave's new Gen-3 5G silicon IC family enables powerful and efficient active antennas while adding new and enhanced features to make 3GPP compliant cutting-edge performance even easier," states David Corman, Anokiwave Chief Systems Architect. "The system architecture behind the family allows us to address multiple use cases ranging from infrastructure to consumer equipment. By harnessing the highest levels of integration, three generations of active antenna IC learning, and cost structures only available on 300mm diameter silicon processes, we've enabled base-stations and small cells to reach price points on par with Wi-Fi access points."

The AWMF-0151 is packaged in a 5.2 mm x 4.0 mm WLCSP (wafer level chip scale package), easily fitting within the typical 5.3 mm lattice spacing at 28 GHz. Please visit anokiwave.com/5G for additional information.

Availability:

Anokiwave offers evaluation kits for ease of adoption of the technology and capabilities. The kits include boards with the IC, USB-SPI interface module with drivers, and all required cables. Pilot production deliveries are available in Q1-19.

About Anokiwave:

Anokiwave is a cutting-edge provider of highly integrated IC solutions that enable emerging mm-Wave markets and Active Antenna based solutions. Anokiwave's creative system architectures and optimal selection of semiconductor technologies solve the toughest engineering problems.

Anokiwave is based in San Diego, CA and operates design centers in San Diego, CA, Austin, TX, and Boston MA with sales offices in Taipei, Taiwan, Boston, MA, and San Diego, CA. Additional information can be found at www.anokiwave.com.

Press Contact:Amy Corman

amy.corman@anokiwave.com

http://mwc.vporoom.com/Anokiwave