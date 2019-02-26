NEXT Biometrics Delivers on Second Call-Off Order from Tactilis

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it has shipped 30,000 fingerprint sensors to Tactilis Pte. Limited.

This is the second call-off under a larger purchase order for 250,000 sets of fingerprint sensors and ASICs, adding up to a total of 60,000 sets of fingerprint sensors and ASICs delivered to Tactilis to date.

"We are very pleased with this second call-off order and the continued relationship with Tactilis," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "As outlined at the January 2019 Business Update, we remain fully committed to our long-standing customers and business partners while we further broaden our network with leading players in the smart card ecosystem to fully leverage our product and technology portfolio for this upcoming mass market."

