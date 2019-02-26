Chichihaha Information Technology Company Ltd: 2019 Valentine's Day VS 2018 Valentine's Day - What Changes Have Occurred To Consumers' Online Shopping Behavior?

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Holidays usually bring greater sales and Valentine's Day is no exception. In order to enable users to buy their favorite products at the lowest prices, CouponBirds began collecting Valentine's Day coupons two weeks before Valentine's Day. Furthermore, for the sake of better service during the holiday season, CouponBirds conducted research on consumers' online shopping behavior of 2019 Valentine's Day and 2018 Valentine's Day recently. From the consumer performance of 2019 and 2018, it can be seen that the consumer's shopping behavior has changed to some extent. Based on the research, CouponBirds adjusted itself to fully prepare for the upcoming enormous demand.

The research data from CouponBirds shows that the top five bestsellers on Valentine's Day are jewelry, clothing, sex toys, gift card, and flowers. Nearly 80% of people would be infatuated with jewelry on 2019 Valentine's Day.

Compared with 2018, consumers' shopping behavior has changed in some ways. To better understand consumers' online shopping behavior, CouponBirds took a 1000-shopper survey on their online shopping tendencies, and what factors influence their online shopping behavior most. The result of the research shows that Valentine's Day shopping heats up the first two weeks of February. In 2018, the majority of consumers start shopping on the second Monday of February, which means consumers started to prepare for Valentine's Day earlier. However, in 2019, more people intended to shop on the first Monday in February. But the shopping peak appeared the same on the day before Valentine's Day. Compared with 2018, more and more people would like to buy gifts for family, friends, and co-workers, rather than just for their loved ones.





CouponBirds knows better on consumers demands through this research and finds the service direction for Valentine's Day. "Using the technology to generate the value of data for serving users is the biggest affirmation of my work", said Victor Wang, the Data Scientist of CouponBirds, "We know when seasonal items are most likely to go on sale so customers could pay less for what they want. CouponBirds will label all the holiday promotions on Holiday Sales page to make sure hot deals are all on your fingertips."

