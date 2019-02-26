Taoglas -163dBc PIM rated iDAS antennas will help support growing demand for LTE coverage inside buildings

Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and automotive antenna and RF solutions, today announced the launch of the Taoglas iDAS antennas with superior PIM ratings, two new MIMO LTE antennas designed for use in indoor distribution antenna systems (iDAS) to address in-building coverage issues and increasing demand for constant connectivity for indoor locations such as office buildings, stadiums, conference centers, shopping malls, hotels and other areas where high-performance indoor connectivity is required. The iDAS antennas are being showcased this week at Taoglas' stand (Hall 7, #7G11) at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Wireless connectivity has become a major consideration for building owners, as more than 80 percent of wireless data traffic occurs indoors. In addition, buildings need a reliable network to ensure the support the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including smart building applications such as smart lighting, heating management, connected security as well as monitoring, pollution and earthquake warning systems. Reliance on the LTE network to handle this traffic poses a problem for large buildings, many of which have little or no cellular coverage.

iDAS networks have emerged as an excellent solution to bring LTE coverage to areas that traditional base stations cannot reach, providing broader, more secure connectivity than the building's Wi-Fi solution can offer. LPWAN, CAT-M or NB-IoT networks will also benefit from boosting the cellular network in buildings.

Taoglas' new iDAS antennas deliver powerful 4G LTE MIMO coverage worldwide, while also covering the 3G and 2G bands. The antennas are available in two compact, easy-to-install form factors: A wall-mounted design (iDAS.W.001)and a circular ceiling mount design (iDAS.C.001), both with customizable cable lengths, cable types and connector types available.

"As demand for more powerful, reliable indoor wireless connectivity grows through public safety, smart buildings and other IoT applications, iDAS is rapidly becoming the go-to solution to help building owners meet this demand," said Ronan Quinlan, co-CEO, Taoglas. "Taoglas' new lowest PIM rated up to -163dBc MIMO iDAS antenna solutions are designed to reliably deliver the benefits of LTE connectivity indoors, with the flexibility in design that building owners need. Testing against competitor solutions shows 3dB improvements with Taoglas."

4G LTE applications demand high-speed data uplink and downlink. High-efficiency and high-gain MIMO antennas are necessary to achieve the signal-to-noise ratio and throughput required to solve these challenges. Taoglas' iDAS antennas are also designed for high isolation and low Passive Inter-Modulation (PIM) between the two MIMO antennas to prevent self-interference.

For more information about Taoglas' iDAS antenna range, visit the Taoglas website. Ordering is available via Taoglas' Antenna Builder online ordering platform at https://www.taoglas.com/antenna-builder/. The antennas are also being showcased at Taoglas' stand (Hall 7, #7G11) February 25-28 at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world's leading provider of antenna and RF solutions, delivering high-quality, high-performance RF antenna, filter and cable solutions to innovative wireless and IoT companies around the world. With nine world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, China and the US, in-house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps its customers quickly and easily find the best solution for their unique device hardware challenges. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy and engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from LTE, Wi-Fi, GNSS, DSRC, NFC, LORA/LPWA, NB-IoT CAT-M and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in IoT, automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006056/en/

Contacts:

Justine Schneider, Calysto

jschneider@calysto.com

201-921-9428