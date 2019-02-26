Serinus Energy plc Announces Romania Operational Update

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("", "" or the "") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces an operational update for the Moftinu gas Project in Romania.

On 25 February 2019 Serinus filed a suit against subcontractors for various delays and contractual breaches with regard to the manufacturing of the Low Temperature Separation ("LTS") and Triethylene Glycol ("TEG") units (together the "Units"). Given the failure of the sub-contractors to advance the fabrication and documentation for certification of the Units, the Company made the decision to have the Units transported to Romania where the EPC Contractor, Confind SRL ("Confind") would endeavour to complete what was considered at the time to be minor remaining completion and testing work on the Units. The Units were delivered to the Confind fabrication yard on 28 January 2019. After unpacking and reassembling the units Confind began the process of inspection and testing, at which time it was determined that the fabrication of the Units was much more incomplete than expected.

During the inspection, it was discovered that numerous components were missing from the units, some instruments were not properly calibrated to design specifications, and some fabrication work had to be redone to correct subpar fabrication work. The Company and the EPC Contractor have worked diligently to complete the remedial work, procure the missing components and complete final assembly. Once this work is completed, the Units will undergo a complete sequence of testing in the Confind fabrication yard. The completion, testing and certification of the Units are expected to take two weeks from today subject to the revelation of no further issues whilst testing the Units.

Subject to procurement and testing the Company expects the Units to be moved to the Moftinu Gas Plant in early to mid-March. Once onsite it is expected that assembly and installation will take approximately one week. The commissioning of the units will then be undertaken with gas production flowing through the plant and into the Transgaz system for sale.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

Translation : This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.



