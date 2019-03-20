Serinus Energy plc: Serinus Energy Raises US$3M via a Private Placement of New Ordinary Shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES OF SERINUS ENERGY PLC.

JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces a placing of 21,553,583 Units (as defined below) at a price of 10.5p per Unit (the "Placing Price"), to raise in aggregate gross proceeds of US$3 million (the "Placing"). The Placing has been undertaken by the Company with institutional and other investors. Completion of the Placing is conditional, inter alia, upon admission of the Placing Shares (as defined below) to trading on AIM. The Placing Price represents a premium of 2.4% to the closing mid-market price on 19 March 2019.



Each Unit comprises one ordinary share of 10.5p each in the Company (the "Placing Shares") and 0.105 share purchase warrants of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, which is unlisted and fully transferable, will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at the Placing Price for a period of 24 months from the date on which the shares issued pursuant to the Placing are admitted to trading on AIM (the "Closing Date"). The Warrants must be approved by a special resolution of the Company's shareholders (at a meeting to be convened shortly) before they can be exercised.

The funds raised pursuant to the Placing will be used to repay funds owed to the EBRD of US$2.9 million, payable on 31st March 2019. Assuming performance of the Company's assets in Romania and Tunisia is in line with management's forecasts and the relevant oil and gas prices during the period remain at or above current levels, the Company expects to be fully funded for at least the next 12 months following completion of the Placing. Certain waivers of loan covenants by the EBRD, which were previously granted on 30 September 2018 and 31 December 2018, will continue to be required in future quarters through to the end of September 2019.

Details of the Placing

The Company has conducted the Placing as principal. A total of 21,553,583 Units (comprising of 21,553,583 ordinary shares and 2,263,127 Warrants) have been placed with placees at the Placing Price to raise gross proceeds of US$3 million.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), with Admission of the Placing Shares expected to occur on or around 26 March 2019.

The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared after the date of their issue.

Following Admission of the Placing Shares, the Company will have 238,872,388 ordinary shares of no par value in issue with voting rights. This figure may then be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website ( www.serinusenergy.com ) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy +1-403-264-8877 Numis Securities Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Prior

Paul Gillam

Emily Morris +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 GMP FirstEnergy

(Joint Broker)

Hugh Sanderson

Jonathan Wright +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Camarco

(Financial PR - London)

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts +44 (0) 20 3781 8334 TBT i Wspólnicy

(Financial PR - Warsaw)

Piotr Talarek +48 22 487 53 02

