LeoVegas launches a new brand - pixel.bet

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Swedish Gambling Authority granted Pixel digital Ltd a five-year gambling licence for online casino and sports betting. The licence is the LeoVegas Group's second licence in Sweden and pertains to the site pixel.bet, that goes live today.

"With this licence we gain the opportunity to offer our product and passion for esports betting to the Swedish market. Moreover, we have added a truly exciting casino experience that we know customers will appreciate. This springboard in Sweden will also position us for continued expansion internationally," comments Eirik Kristiansen, CEO Pixel digital Ltd.

"During a year when we focus on strong growth but also on cost efficiency, it is inspiring to see that pixel.bet are developing well and that we as a Group can benefit from our economies of scale with the sharing of resources and knowledge between our companies," comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO.

Pixel.bet

Pixel.bet has the ambition to be the leading brand in esports betting. Pixel.bet also offers casino and live casino. Sweden and the Nordics are initial focus markets, with clear potential to grow further internationally. See more at pixel.bet.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, President and CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-launches-a-new-brand---pixel-bet,c2749698

The following files are available for download: