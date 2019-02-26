Inside Secure Offers Qt Customers Simple, Yet Powerful Tools to Block Hackers from Gaining Access to Their Devices

Embedded World Inside Secure(Paris:INSD)(Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced its collaboration with The Qt Company (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM), a global software company with the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications, to provide a pre-integrated solution of Inside Secure's Application Protection product and the Qt Software Framework.

Qt is the platform of choice for in-vehicle systems, medical devices, industrial automation devices, and other business critical application manufacturers. Inside Secure's Code Protection and Whitebox tools are now integrated within the Qt software development framework the industry's first-ever such integration to powerfully protect IoT devices and the associated sensitive data.

"Security of connected devices and their sensitive data in the IoT world is a highly critical aspect for both the developers as well as the end users of these devices making it a top priority for our customers," said Tuukka Ahoniemi, Senior Vice President, Strategy at the Qt company. "By integrating Inside Secure's technology, we can provide our customers an immediate but customizable out-of-the-box solution for addressing their security needs with Inside Secure's expertise as a proven security pioneer."

"Inside Secure is pleased to announce its integration with The Qt Company, as the two companies aim to simplify Qt customers' security software development, improve time to market and reduce overall costs," said Asaf Ashkenazi, vice president of product strategy at Inside Secure. "It is imperative for IoT developers to guard against hackers who have an ever-increasing affinity for IoT and embedded targets and Inside Secure offers an easy path to protection while also increasing the breadth of devices and applications that can actually be secured."

Visit Inside Secure at Embedded World 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany Feb 26-28 in the The Qt Company booth 4-258 to see a real-time demonstration of a developer quickly generating Whitebox keys to secure a device's local storage.

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com

