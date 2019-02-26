DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Report

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Report 26-Feb-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Annual Report & Accounts for the full year to 31 December 2018 Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Gridiron Building, 8th Floor, Number One Pancras Square, Pancras Road, King's Cross, London N1C 4AG on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 12 noon. The Directors have proposed the payment of a final dividend of 21.0p per Income share which, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, will be payable on 4th April 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register at the close of business on 15th March 2019 (ex-dividend 14th March 2019). The following text is copied from the Annual Report & Accounts. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE & POLICY The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Company invests in equities with an emphasis on smaller companies. UK smaller companies will normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. UK smaller companies include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). The investment portfolio will normally lie in the range of 80% to 100% of shareholders' funds and therefore gearing will normally be between -20% and 0%. As a result of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 it has been decided that the Company will not use gearing. CAPITAL STRUCTURE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL (at 31st December 2018) 8,006,179 Income shares of 25p each. INCOME ENTITLEMENT Equal entitlement to dividends and other distributions. CAPITAL ENTITLEMENT Equal entitlement to the surplus assets. VOTING One vote per share. PRICE (mid-market) (at 31st December 2018) 1970.00p. DIVIDEND YIELD 1.60%. DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT POLICY On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to encourage the level of discount to be not more than 10%. SHARE BUY BACKS During the year, the Company has bought back for cancellation a total of 369,079 Income shares for a total consideration of GBP7.9m, representing 4.1% of the share capital of the Company at 7th December 2016. DISCOUNT (at 31st December 2018) 6.99%. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('THE TRUST" or 'THE COMPANY") MAY BE LIQUIDATED AT ANY TIME, BUT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INDICATED THAT IT IS NOT ITS PRESENT INTENTION TO DO SO PRIOR TO 25TH JULY 2021. Note: The above is a summary of rights. For full information shareholders should refer to the Articles of Association. HISTORIC RECORD Year to Net asset Net asset Net FTSE All FTSE All value per value per Share Share share share Index (Rebased 31st dividend December per Income Index (Index share 1984 = 1984 = 100) 100) 1984 29.0p 100 3.80p 592.94 100 1990 75.4p 260 7.50p 1032.60 174 1995 175.0p 602 10.50p 1802.56 304 2000 473.9p 1631 25.50p 2983.81 503 2005 732.0p 2520 40.50p 2847.00 480 2010 776.4p 2673 25.50p 3094.41 522 2011 751.2p 2586 25.50p 2857.88 482 2012 962.0p 3312 26.75p 3093.41 522 2013 1382.5p 4759 40.00p* 3609.63 609 2014 1297.1p 4465 36.00p 3532.74 596 2015t 1595.6p 5492 36.00p 3444.26 581 2016 2002.2p 6892 52.50p* 3873.22 653 2017 2372.3p 8166 30.75p 4221.82 712 2018 2118.1p 7291 31.50p 3675.27 620 * Includes Special Dividend From 2015 onwards the historic record is for the Company only and not the Group. Note: Until 2016 net asset value per share is based on the Capital shares adjusted for the reconstruction (four Income shares for each Capital share). Thereafter, performance is based on the Income shares (the only remaining share class). DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS DIRECTORS Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman) D. M. BEST Dr A. J. HOSTY S. J. B. KNOTT J. B. ROPER REGISTERED OFFICE Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY WEBSITE www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc ADMINISTRATOR/SECRETARY MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Hamilton Centre Rodney Way Chelmsford CM1 3BY SOLICITORS EVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND One Wood Street London EC2V 7WS AUDITOR BEGBIES 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ REGISTRARS LINK MARKET SERVICES LTD The Registry 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU BROKERS STOCKDALE SECURITIES LTD 100 Wood Street London EC2V 7AN BANKERS/CUSTODIAN HSBC BANK PLC London EC2P 2BX REGISTRATION DETAILS Company Registration Number: 00736898 (Registered in England) SEDOL number: 0739207 ISIN number: GB0007392078 London Stock Exchange (EPIC) Code: RIII Global Intermediary Identification Number (GIIN): I2ZVNY.99999.SL.826 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the fifty-sixth Annual General Meeting of the members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company will be held in the Gridiron Building, 8th Floor, Number One Pancras Square, Pancras Road, King's Cross, London N1C 4AG, on 2nd April 2019, at 12 noon, for the following purposes: ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive the audited financial statements and Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31st December 2018. 2. To approve the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration, set out on pages 21 to 26 (excluding the restated Remuneration Policy on pages 24 and 25), for the financial year ended 31st December 2018. 3. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 21.0 pence per Income share for the financial year ended 31st December 2018. 4. To re-elect Dr D. M. Bramwell as a Director. 5. To re-elect D. M. Best as a Director. 6. To re-elect Dr A. J. Hosty as a Director. 7. To re-elect S. J. B. Knott as a Director. 8. To re-elect J. B. Roper as a Director. 9. To reappoint Begbies as Auditor and authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration. SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 10 and 11 as Special Resolutions: 10. THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Companies Act 2006) of Income shares, provided that: 10.1 the maximum aggregate number of Income shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 1,196,769 (representing approximately 14.99% of the Income shares in issue on 21st February 2019); 10.2 the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Income share is 25 pence; 10.3 the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Income share is not more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to 105% of the average market value of the Income shares for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Income share is purchased; and (ii) the higher of the last independent bid and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock Exchange when the purchase is carried out, or such other amount as may be specified by the FCA from time to time; 10.4 the authority hereby conferred will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2020 unless such authority is renewed prior to such time; and 10.5 the Company may make a contract to purchase Income shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Income shares pursuant to any such contract; provided that all Income shares purchased pursuant to this authority shall be cancelled or transferred into treasury immediately upon completion of the purchases. 11. THAT the Company's Income shares be renamed Ordinary shares and the draft new articles of association produced to the meeting and initialled for identification by the Chairman be adopted in substitution for and to the exclusion of all previous articles of association. By Order of the Board, MAITLAND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD Secretary, 25th February 2019 Notes: 1. Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who need not be a shareholder of the Company) to attend and to vote instead of the shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, additional proxy forms may be obtained by contacting the Company's registrars. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instructions are one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the meeting in person, should he subsequently decide to do so. 2. The right to appoint a proxy does not apply to persons whose Income shares in the Company (the "Shares") are held on their behalf by another person and who have been nominated to receive communications from the Company in accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 ("nominated persons"). Nominated persons may have a right under an agreement with the registered shareholder who holds the Shares on their behalf to be appointed (or to have someone else appointed) as a proxy. Alternatively, if nominated persons do not have such a right, or do not wish to exercise it, they may have a right under such an agreement to give instructions to the person holding the Shares as to the exercise of voting rights. 3. In order to be valid, a form of proxy, which is provided with this notice, and a power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or certified by a notary or office copy of such power or authority, must reach the Company's registrars, Link Asset Services, PXS, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham BR3 4TU not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day which is a non-working day) before the time of the meeting or of any adjournment of the meeting. A form of proxy is enclosed with this notice. 4. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by utilising the procedures described in the CREST manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. 5. In order for a proxy appointment made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message must be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's agent, Link Market Services (whose CREST ID is RA10) by the specified latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST applications host) from which the Company's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed. 6. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST proxy instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. A register showing the interests of each Director and their connected persons, so far as they are aware, in the Income shares will be available for inspection at the offices of the Company Secretary, Maitland Administration Services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY, during normal business hours every weekday except Saturdays, from the above date to the day preceding that of the general meeting. It will also be available for inspection at the place of the meeting for 15 minutes prior to the general meeting and during the meeting. Apart from the Investment Director, there are no contracts of service existing between the Company and any of the Directors. 7. Any shareholder attending the general meeting is entitled, pursuant to section 319A of the Companies Act 2006, to ask any question relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting. The Company will answer any such questions unless: i. to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information; ii. the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question; or iii. it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the meeting that the question be answered. From the date of this notice and for the following two years the following information will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trust/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc: [1] i. the matters set out in this notice of general meeting; ii. the total numbers of Shares in respect of which shareholders are entitled to exercise voting rights at the meeting; and iii. the totals of the voting rights that shareholders are entitled to exercise at the meeting in respect of the Shares. 8. Any shareholders' statements, shareholders' resolutions and shareholders' matters of business received by the Company after the date of this notice will be added to the information already available on the website as soon as reasonably practicable and will also be made available for the following two years. 9. Where a poll is taken at the general meeting, from the date of this notice and for the following two years the following information will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trust/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc: [2]: i. the date of the general meeting; ii. the text of the resolution or, as the case may be, a description of the subject matter of the poll; iii. the number of votes validly cast; iv. the proportion of the Company's issued share capital represented by those votes; v. the number of votes cast in favour; vi. the number of votes cast against; and vii. the number of abstentions (if counted). 10. In order to attend and vote at this meeting you must comply with the procedures set out in notes 1 to 3 by the time specified in note 3. 11. The right of shareholders to vote at the meeting is determined by reference to the register of shareholders. As permitted by section 360B(3) of the Companies Act 2006 and Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, shareholders (including those who hold Shares in uncertificated form) must be entered on the Company's share register at close of business on 29th March 2019 in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. Such shareholders may only cast votes in respect of Shares held at such time. Changes to entries on the relevant register after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting. 12. The total number of Income shares of 25p in issue as at 21st February 2019, the last practicable day before printing this document, was 7,983,785 Shares and the total level of voting rights was 7,983,785. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Weakness in US tech stocks have led to a very sharp correction in equity markets since September and the FTSE All-Share Index declined by 12.9% in 2018. The UK smaller company market was impacted with the FTSE Small Cap Index falling by 13.2%. Your Company's portfolio was also affected with the net asset value of the Income shares down by 10.7% to 2118.1p. The final income dividend proposed is 21.0p making 31.5p for the year, a 2.4% increase. The share buy-back programme amounted to GBP7.9m in 2018. During the year, the average discount of Income shares to net asset value was 8.8% and therefore, in accordance with the Articles, no tender offer is required. The programme is again being extended for a further twelve months to February 2020. With only weeks now left, Brexit remains uncertain and there is no clarity on the nature of the future relationship. This is now having discernible impacts on the UK economy. Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman 25th February 2019 STRATEGIC REPORT The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2018 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement on page 7. STATUS The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company is registered as an investment company as defined in section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and operates as such. The Company is not a close company within the meaning of the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Board has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to be a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM"). In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has conducted its affairs during the year under review, so as to qualify as an investment trust for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and continues to meet the eligibility conditions set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Financial Conduct Authority rules in relation to non-mainstream pooled investments do not apply to the Company. STRATEGY FOR MEETING THE OBJECTIVES The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. To achieve this objective, the Board continues with its long-term strategy of seeking out undervalued investments that have characteristics consistent with a matrix of criteria developed by the Investment Director. This is supported by the five-yearly review that addresses the above objective. The latest review was conducted in November 2015, which concluded that the continuation of the Company for the period until July 2021 was in the best interests of shareholders. In pursuing its strategy, close attention is paid to the control of costs. Further information on this is contained in the Key Performance Indicators on page 9. BUSINESS MODEL There is a rigorous process of risk analysis at the level of the individual investment, based on the characteristics of the investee company. This controls the overall risk profile of the investment portfolio, allowing a higher level of concentration in the investment portfolio. The investment portfolio is then managed on a medium-term basis with a low level of investment turnover. This minimises transaction costs and ensures medium-term consistency of the investment approach.

The Company's investment activities are subject to the following limitations and restrictions: The policy does not envisage hedging either against price or currency fluctuations. Whilst performance is compared against major UK indices, the composition of indices has no influence on investment decisions or the construction of the portfolio. As a result, it is expected that the Company's investment portfolio and performance will deviate from the comparator indices. REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS A review of the year and commentary on the future outlook is provided in the Chairman's Statement on page 7. During the year under review, the assets of the Company were invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy. During the year the Company's assets have decreased from GBP198.7m to GBP169.6m and at 31st December 2018 the net asset value was 2,118.1p per Income share. KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS The Board is provided with detailed information on the Company's performance at every Board meeting. Key Performance Indicators are: ? Shareholders' funds equity return compared to the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company's benchmark index). ? Dividends per Income share. ? Ongoing Charge (formerly titled the Total Expense Ratio). Shareholders' funds equity return In reviewing the performance of the Company, the Board monitors shareholders' funds in relation to the FTSE All-Share Index. During the year shareholders' funds decreased by 14.7% compared to a decrease of 12.9% by the FTSE All-Share Index. Over the five years ended 31st December 2018 shareholders' funds increased by 37% compared with a rise of 1.8% by the FTSE All-Share Index. Dividends per Income share The total dividend per Income share paid and proposed is 31.50p (2017: 30.75p). Ongoing Charge The Ongoing Charge shows the efficiency of control of management costs. The Ongoing Charge for the year ended 31st December 2018 was 0.48% (2017: 0.41%). PRINCIPAL RISKS The Board of Directors has a process for identifying, evaluating and managing the key risks of the Company. This process operated during the year and has continued to the date of this report. The Directors confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Directors describe below those risks and how they are being managed or mitigated. Investment in an individual smaller company inherently carries a higher risk than investment in an individual large company. In a diversified portfolio, the portfolio risk of a smaller company portfolio is only slightly greater than the portfolio risk of a large company portfolio. The Company manages a diversified portfolio. Additionally, the Company invests overwhelmingly in smaller UK listed and AIM traded companies and has no exposure to derivatives. The principal risks are therefore market price risk and liquidity risk. Further details on these risks and how they are managed may be found in Note 18 to the financial statements on page 45. Additional key risks identified by the Company, together with the Board's approach in dealing with them are as follows: Investment performance - The performance of the investment portfolio will deviate from the performance of the benchmark index. The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Board ensures that the Investment Director is managing the portfolio within the scope of the investment policy; the Board monitors the Company's performance against the benchmark; and the Board also receives detailed portfolio attribution analysis. The Board has a clearly defined investment philosophy and operates a diversified portfolio. Share price discount - Investment trust shares often trade at discounts to their underlying net asset values. The Board monitors the level of the discount of the Income shares. On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to mitigate the risk of the discount increasing. Loss of key personnel - The Investment Director is crucial to performance and the loss of the Investment Director could adversely affect performance in the medium term. The Board reviews its strategy for this risk annually. Regulatory risk - The Company must abide by section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 to maintain its investment trust status. This is achieved by the consistent investment policy and is monitored by the Board. The Board seeks assurance from the Administrator that the investment trust status is being maintained. The Board also reviews a schedule of regulatory risk items at its Board meetings in order to monitor and take action to address any regulatory changes. Protection of assets - The Company's assets are protected by the use of an independent custodian, HSBC Bank plc, and the Board monitors the custodian to ensure assets remain protected. In addition, the Company operates clear internal controls to safeguard all assets. Brexit - The risk associated with the decision of a majority of the UK electorate to leave EU membership ("Brexit") could be considerable for the UK and also for continental European countries. The links between the UK and the EU are wide-ranging and the future relationship remains unclear, creating conditions that could mean that markets react unpredictably to the uncertainty created. This risk is challenging to mitigate but the Investment Director is considering the Brexit risk for each investment in the portfolio based on its individual circumstances. These and other risks facing the Company are reviewed regularly by the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Board. VIABILITY The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over five-year periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Director and a continuing programme of monitoring risk to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of five years is a reasonable time horizon to consider the viability of the Company. The Company also uses this period for its strategic planning. The following facts support the Directors' view of the viability of the Company: ? The Company has a liquid investment portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller UK-listed and AIM traded securities and has some short-term cash on deposit. ? The Company does not use gearing. ? Expenses of the Company are covered greater than four times by investment income. In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk which is reviewed regularly by Board. The Directors also seek reassurance from suppliers that their operations are well managed and that they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY When investments are made, the primary objective is to achieve the best investment return while allowing for an acceptable degree of risk. In pursuing this objective, various factors that may impact on the performance are considered and these may include socially responsible investment issues. As an investment trust, the Company has a limited impact on either environment or social and community issues. All printed material, wherever possible, is on recycled material. The Investment Director attempts to minimise the Company's carbon footprint. The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations for the year to 31st December 2018 (2017: same). The Company does not purchase electricity, heat, steam or cooling for its own use nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources. Of more importance is the conduct of the companies in the investment portfolio. The Company does not invest in companies which have significant adverse effect on the global environment and encourages those companies in which it has an investment to pursue responsible environmental policies. As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015. COMPANY'S DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES The number of directors and employees during the year was 5 (2017: 5). *2018* 2017 Male Female Male Female Directors (non-executive) 4 0 4 0 Directors (executive) 1 0 1 0 Employees 0 0 0 0 The Directors have considered the Strategic Report and believe that taken as a whole it is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance and strategy. The Strategic Report was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by: S. J. B. Knott, Director 25th February 2019 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have pleasure in submitting their fifty-sixth Annual Report, together with audited financial statements in respect of the year ended 31st December 2018. DIRECTORS The Directors who served during the year were as follows: Dr D. M. Chairman 71 Years He was Chairman Bramwell of Intelek PLC. D. M. Best Chairman of Audit 60 Years He is a former Committee Managing Director of YFM Group and former Group Financial

Director of Peterhouse Group PLC. Dr A. J. Hosty Director 54 Years He is a Director of Consort Medical PLC, RHI Magnesita N.V. and James Cropper PLC. S. J. B. Knott Investment Director 60 Years He has been investment manager for more than 30 years. J. B. Roper Chairman of Nominations 68 years He is a and Remuneration solicitor and Committee former partner of Eversheds LLP specialising in corporate transactions. The Company purchases liability insurance covering the Directors and Officers of the Company. DIVIDENDS The Board is recommending a final dividend of 21.0p per Income share (2017: 20.50p). If approved, taken together with the interim dividend of 10.50p per Income share (2017: 10.25p) this will result in a total dividend to the holders of Income shares for the year of 31.50p per Income share (2017: 30.75p). SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS The Company has received notification to 21st February 2019, in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, of the following voting rights: Income shares % of voting rights* Dartmoor Investment Trust 742,892 8.24% Henderson Global Investors 702,000 7.78% Rathbone Brothers PLC 553,433 6.13% S. J. B. Knott 488,111 6.03% J. Knott 482,185 5.35% CG Asset Management Ltd 441,200 4.89% H. J. D. Knott 428,589 4.75% P & J Allen 323,511 3.99% * The percentage of voting rights is as at the time of the notification. DISCLOSURE OF SECTION 414C (11) SCHEDULE 7 INFORMATION The Company has chosen to set out in the Strategic Report all information relating to the above. SECTION 992 COMPANIES ACT 2006 DISCLOSURES Details of the Company's capital structure and voting rights are given on page 1 of this document and in Note 14 on page 43 of the financial statements. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Full details are given in the Corporate Governance Statement on pages 14 to 17. The Corporate Governance Statement forms part of this Directors' Report. SPECIAL BUSINESS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 2nd April 2019 is set out on pages 4 to 6. Share Buy Back Facility (resolution 10): The Board is seeking to renew the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 26th March 2018 that authorises the Company to make market purchases of Income shares for cancellation. At the forthcoming Annual General Meeting the Directors will seek to renew this authority to buy back for cancellation up to 14.99% of Income shares in issue, representing 1,196,769 Income shares as at 21st February 2019. The authority will expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2020 unless the authority is renewed. The Board considers this authority an important part of the Company's discount management policy. Stockdale, the Company's brokers, will be asked to continue the facilitation of these buy backs on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2006 and Listing Rules. Changing the name of Income shares to Ordinary shares and updating the Articles of Association (resolution 11): The Board is seeking approval to change the name of the Company's Income shares to call them Ordinary shares. As the Company only has one class of share and the investment strategy does not focus on income, the Board believes it would be clearer and good practice to change the name. It is also proposed that the shareholders adopt new articles of association, this is to update the references within the articles to reference Ordinary shares rather than Income shares. There are no changes to shareholders' underlying rights in respect of the shares and no other changes to the articles of association to bring to the attention of shareholders. Recommendation: The Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings; all resolutions are considered to be in the best interests of the Company and its members. DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT The Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration on pages 21 to 26 provides information on the Directors' remuneration and their interests in the share capital of the Company, together with details of their letters of appointment and memoranda of service. ADMINISTRATION & SECRETARIAL AGREEMENT The accounting, company secretarial and administrative services are provided by Maitland Administration Services Limited ("Maitland") under an agreement terminable by either party on not less than six months' notice. The services provided by Maitland are reviewed regularly by the Board. DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO AUDITOR So far as each Director at the date of approval of this report is aware: · there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware; and · the Directors have taken all steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Auditor is aware of that information. GOING CONCERN The Company's assets comprise mainly readily realisable equity securities and cash and the value of its assets is greater than its liabilities. Additionally, after reviewing the Company's budget including the current financial resources and projected expenses for the next 12 months and its medium-term plans, the Directors believe that the Company's resources are adequate for continuing in business for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, it is appropriate to continue to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis. GENERAL No political contributions have been made during the year. In accordance with section 489 of the Companies Act 2006, a resolution proposing the reappointment of Begbies as Auditor of the Company will be put to the Annual General Meeting. The Directors' Report was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by: Dr D. M. Bramwell, Chairman 25th February 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AIC CODE & AIC GUIDE The Board has considered the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance ("AIC Code") by reference to the AIC Corporate Governance Guide for Investment Companies ("AIC Guide"). The AIC Code, as explained by the AIC Guide, addresses all the principles set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code, as well as setting out additional principles and recommendations on issues that are of specific relevance to the Company. The Board considers that reporting against the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code and by reference to the AIC Guide will provide better information to shareholders. However, as a self-managed investment trust company, not all of the provisions of the AIC Code are directly applicable to the Company. Full consideration has been given by the Board to the principles of good governance. In so far as they are applicable to a smaller self-managed investment trust, the Directors believe that they comply with the principles other than the following matter: · The Board had elected not to designate a senior independent non-executive Director, as it considers that each Director has different strengths and qualities on which they may provide leadership. OPERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Directors of the Company, as shown on page 12, are Dr D. M. Bramwell, Mr D. M. Best, Dr A. J. Hosty, Mr S. J. B. Knott and Mr J. B. Roper. All directors served throughout the year under review. Their biographical details, also set out on that page, demonstrate a breadth of investment, commercial and professional experience. The Board is collectively responsible for promoting the success of the Company. It deals with the important aspects of the Company's affairs, including the setting of parameters for, and the monitoring of investment strategy and the review of, investment performance. It reviews the share price and the discount or premium to net asset value. The Board sets limits on the size and concentration of new investments. The application of these and other restrictions, including those which govern the Company's tax status as an investment trust, are reviewed regularly at meetings of the Board. The Board delegates all investment matters to the Investment Director but reserves to itself all decisions concerning unquoted investments. The Investment Director takes decisions as to the purchase and sale of individual investments and is responsible for effecting those decisions on the best

available terms in accordance with the investment policy as stated on page 1. The Chairman leads the Board and ensures that it deals effectively with all the aspects of its role. In particular, he ensures that the Administrator provides the Directors, in a timely manner, with management, regulatory and financial information that is clear, accurate and relevant. Representatives of the Administrator attend each Board meeting, enabling the Directors to seek clarification on specific issues or to probe further on matters of concern. Matters specifically reserved for decision by the full Board have been defined and there is an agreed procedure for Directors, in the furtherance of their duties, to take independent professional advice, if necessary, at the Company's expense. The Directors, their roles and attendance records are as follows: Directors Role Audit Nominations Board Committee Committee and meetin meetings Remuneratio gs attended n Committee attend ed Dr D. M. Chairman, Yes Yes 8 5 Bramwell non-executive S. J. B. Chief No No 8 0 Knott Executive and Investment Director D. M. Best Non-executive Chairman Yes 8 5 Dr A. J. Non-executive Yes Yes 8 3* Hosty J. B. Non-executive Yes Chairman 8 5 Roper * Dr A. J. Hosty has attended all three meetings since his appointment to the Committees. INDEPENDENCE OF THE DIRECTORS The Board of Directors, which includes four non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent, meets at least seven times a year to review the affairs of the Company. The Directors have reviewed their independence by reference to the AIC Code. The Directors have had no material connection other than as Directors of the Company. The Board is of the opinion that each of the non-executive Directors is independent in character and judgment and that there are no relationships or circumstances that are likely to affect their judgment. Dr D. M. Bramwell has now served on the Board for more than nine years and (along with the other Directors) will stand for election by the shareholders each year. The Board is firmly of the view, however, that length of service does not of itself impair a director's ability to act independently. As such, the Board considers Dr D. M. Bramwell to be independent but, in accordance with the Code, his role and contribution will be subject to particularly rigorous review. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST The Articles of Association reflect the codification of certain directors' duties arising from the Companies Act 2006 and in particular the duty for Directors to avoid conflicts of interest. The Board has put in place a framework in order for Directors to report conflicts of interest or potential conflicts of interest. All Directors are required to notify the Company Secretary of any situations, or potential situations, where they consider that they have or may have a direct or indirect interest or duty that conflicts or may possibly conflict with the interests of the Company. The Board has considered that the framework worked effectively throughout the period since its adoption. Directors were also made aware that there remains a continuing obligation to notify the Company Secretary of any new situation that may arise, or any change to a situation previously notified. It is the Board's intention to continue to review all notified situations on a regular basis. NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE The Committee oversees a formal review procedure and evaluates the overall composition of the Board from time to time, taking into account the existing balance of skills and knowledge. Its chairman is an independent non-executive Director. There are procedures for a new Director to receive relevant information on the Company together with appropriate induction. The Committee is satisfied that the Board and its Committees function effectively, both collectively and individually, and contain the appropriate balance of skills and experience to provide effective management. Further details of the work of the Committee are given on page 21. BOARD AND DIRECTOR EVALUATION The Board reviews its performance on an annual basis. The review covers an assessment of how cohesively the Board, Audit Committee and Nominations and Remuneration Committee work as a whole, as well as the performance of the individuals within them. The Chairman is responsible for performing this review. Mr D. M. Best, Dr A. J. Hosty and Mr J. B. Roper perform a similar role in respect of the performance of the Chairman. The evaluation confirmed that all Directors continue to be effective on behalf of the Company and committed to the role. The Nominations and Remuneration Committee conducts an annual review of the Investment Director's performance. The review of the Investment Director's performance in 2018 was output-based, but had regard to all other relevant factors. TENURE OF DIRECTORS As in previous years, all Directors retire at each Annual General Meeting and, if appropriate, seek re-election. Being eligible, all Directors offer themselves for re-election. The Board considers that the Directors should be re-elected because they bring wide, current and relevant business experience that allows them to contribute effectively to the leadership of the Company. Following performance evaluation their performance continues to be effective and committed to the role. Each non-executive Director has signed a letter of appointment to formalise the terms of his engagement as a non-executive Director (or there is a memorandum of such terms), copies of which are available on request and at the Company's Annual General Meeting. No Director is or was materially interested in any contract subsisting during or at the end of the year that was significant in relation to the Company's business. No Director, apart from the Investment Director, has, or during the financial year had, a contract of service with the Company. The terms of the Investment Director's current basis of remuneration are detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report on pages 21 to 26. The Company is committed to ensuring that vacancies arising are filled by the best qualified candidates and recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL The Board is fully aware of its duty to present a balanced and understandable assessment of the Company's position. It acknowledges its responsibility for the Company's system of internal financial controls and their effectiveness. The Board meets regularly and reviews performance against approved plans and forecasts. In addition, the day-to-day administration and accounting functions are carried out by the Administrator and reports are submitted regularly to the Board. As part of the system of internal control, there is a process to identify, evaluate and manage the significant risks faced by the Company, which has been in place during the year under review and up to the date of approval of the financial statements. This has been reviewed by the Board, is in accordance with the guidelines in the AIC Code and is considered by the Board to be effective and fit for purpose. The system of risk analysis adopted by the Board is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the investment objectives of the Company. It must be stressed that undertaking an acceptable degree of controlled risk is always necessary in the conduct of any investment trust if above average performance is to be achieved. For this reason, the process can only provide reasonable and not absolute assurance against loss. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee is a formally constituted committee of the Board with defined terms of reference, which include its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board, and which are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website. Its specific responsibilities include reviewing the Company's annual and half yearly results, together with the supporting documentation. Further details are given in the Report of the Audit Committee on pages 18 to 20. REMUNERATION The remuneration of the Investment Director is decided by the Nominations and Remuneration Committee. The Board considers that the interests of the Investment Director, who is himself a shareholder (see page 21), are aligned with those of other shareholders. RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS It is the Chairman's role to ensure effective communication with the Company's shareholders and it is the responsibility of the Board to ensure that satisfactory dialogue takes place, based on the mutual understanding of objectives. The Investment Director maintains a regular dialogue with major shareholders and reports to the Board. The Board considers that the Annual General Meeting should provide an effective forum for individual investors to communicate with the Directors. The Annual General Meeting is chaired by the Chairman of the Board. All the other Directors, including the Chairman of the Audit Committee, expect to be present at the meeting and the Investment Director will present a review of the significant investment positions. RESPONSIBILITIES AS AN INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director for monitoring the corporate governance of investee companies. The Board has delegated to the Investment Director responsibility for selecting the portfolio of investments

within investment guidelines established by the Board and for monitoring the performance and activities of investee companies. On behalf of the Company the Investment Director carries out detailed research on investee companies and possible future investee companies through internally generated research. The research includes an evaluation of fundamental details such as financial strength, quality of management, market position and product differentiation. Other aspects of research include an appraisal of social, ethical and environmentally responsible investment policies. The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director to vote on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company's best interests. The primary aim of the use of voting rights is to address any issues which might impinge on the creation of a satisfactory return from investments. The Company's policy is, where appropriate, to enter into engagement with an investee company in order to communicate its views and allow the investee company an opportunity to respond. In such circumstances the Company would not normally vote against investee company management but would seek, through engagement, to achieve its aim. The Company would vote, however, against resolutions it considers would damage its shareholder rights or economic interests. The Company has a procedure in place that where the Investment Director, on behalf of the Company, has voted against an investee company resolution, it is reported to the Board. The Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Company, as a small self-managed investment trust, formally to adopt the UK Stewardship Code. However, many of the UK Stewardship Code's principles on good practice on engagement with investee companies are used by the Company, as described above. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The Directors consider that during the year ended 31st December 2018 the Company has complied with all the relevant provisions set out in the AIC Code. This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf: Dr D. M. Bramwell Chairman 25th February 2019 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE ROLE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee's main functions are as follows: * To monitor the internal financial control and risk management systems on which the Company is reliant. * To monitor the integrity of the half-year and annual financial statements of the Company by reviewing and challenging, where necessary, the actions and judgements of the Investment Director. * To meet the Auditor to review its proposed audit programme and the subsequent Audit Report, to review the effectiveness of the audit process and the levels of fees paid in respect of both audit and non-audit work. * To make recommendations to the Board in relation to the appointment, reappointment or removal of the Auditor and to negotiate its remuneration and terms of engagement on audit and non-audit work. * To monitor and review annually the Auditor's independence, objectivity, effectiveness, resources and qualification. The Audit Committee meets at least twice each year and operates within defined terms of reference which are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website. COMPOSITION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee comprises four independent non-executive Directors, at least one of whom has recent and relevant financial experience. SIGNIFICANT ISSUES AND RISKS In planning its own work and reviewing the audit plan of the Auditor, the Audit Committee takes account of the most significant issues and risks, both operational and financial, likely to impact upon the Company's Financial Statements. The valuation of the investment portfolio is a significant risk factor; however, all investments can be verified against daily market prices. A further significant risk control issue is to ensure that the investment portfolio accounted for in the financial statements reflects physical ownership of the relevant securities. The Company uses the services of an independent custodian, HSBC Bank PLC, to hold the assets of the Company. The investment portfolio is regularly reconciled to the custodian's records and that reconciliation is also reviewed by the Auditor. The incomplete or inaccurate recognition of income in the financial statements are risks. Internal control systems, including frequent reconciliations, are in place to ensure income is fully accounted for. The Board is provided with information on the Company's income account at each meeting. Financial statements issued by the Company need to be fair, balanced and understandable. The Audit Committee reviews the Annual Report as a whole and makes suitable recommendations to the Board. The Company's half-yearly report is approved by the Audit Committee prior to publication and is also reviewed by the Auditor. The Audit Committee assesses whether it is appropriate to prepare the Company's financial statements on a going concern basis and makes recommendations to the Board. The Board's conclusions are set out in the Report of the Directors. INTERNAL CONTROLS The Audit Committee is responsible for ensuring that suitable internal control systems to prevent and detect fraud and error are designed and implemented and is also responsible for reviewing the effectiveness of such controls. The Board confirms that there is an ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the significant risks faced by the Company. This process has been in place for the year under review and up to the date of approval of this Report and is regularly reviewed. In particular it has reviewed and updated the process for identifying and evaluating the significant risks affecting the Company and the policies by which these are managed. The risks of failure of any such controls are identified in a risk assessment which identifies the likelihood and severity of the impact of such risks and the controls in place to minimise the probability of such risks occurring; the risk management process and systems of internal control are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve the Company's objectives. It should be recognised that such systems can only provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss. Equally, it must be stressed that undertaking an acceptable degree of controlled risk is always necessary in the conduct of any investment trust if above average performance is to be achieved. The following are the key components which the Company has in place to provide effective internal control: ? The Board has agreed clearly defined investment criteria; reports on compliance therewith are regularly reviewed by the Board. ? The Board has a procedure to ensure that the Company can continue to be approved as an investment company by complying with section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. ? The Administrator prepares forecasts and management accounts which allow the Board to assess the Company's activities and review its performance. ? The performance of the Investment Director and any contractual agreements with other third party service providers, and adherence to them, are regularly reviewed. ? The Company does not itself have a whistleblowing policy in place. The Company delegates its administration to third party providers who have such policies in place. The Audit Committee has reviewed the need for an internal audit function, but has concluded that, given the size of the organisation and the clear segregation of investment management and control of the assets, there is no need for such a function at the current time. The Audit Committee has also agreed to keep such a requirement under review. EXTERNAL AUDIT PROCESS The Audit Committee meets at least twice a year with the Auditor. The Auditor provides a planning report in advance of the annual audit, a report on the annual audit, and a report of its review of the half-year financial statements. The Committee has an opportunity to question and challenge the Auditor in respect of each of these reports; it also agrees the level and scope of materiality to be adopted in respect of the annual audit. In addition, at least once a year, the Audit Committee has an opportunity to discuss any aspect of the Auditor's work with the Auditor in the absence of the Investment Director. After each audit, the Audit Committee will review the audit process and consider its effectiveness. AUDITOR ASSESSMENT AND INDEPENDENCE The Company's Auditor is Begbies, which has been the Company's Auditor since 2006. Rotation of the Audit Partner takes place in accordance with Ethical Standard 3; "Long Association with the Audit Engagement" of the Auditing Practices Board ("APB"). The fees for audit purposes were GBP16,500 (2017: GBP15,000). The Audit Committee has approved and implemented a policy on the engagement of the Auditor to supply non-audit services, taking into account the recommendations of the APB, and does not believe there is any impediment to the Auditor's objectivity and independence. All non-audit work to be carried out by the Auditor must be approved by the Audit Committee in advance. The cost of non-audit services provided by the Auditor for the financial year ended 31st December 2018 was GBP5,400 (2017: GBP5,400). These non-audit services are related to the review of the interim accounts and tax compliance. The Committee believes Begbies is best placed to provide them on a cost-effective basis. The fees for non-audit services are not considered material in the context of the financial statements as a whole. INDEPENDENCE During the year the Committee reviewed the independence policies and

procedures of Begbies, including quality assurance procedures. It was considered that those policies and procedures remained fit for purpose. DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO THE AUDITOR It is the Company's policy to allow the Auditor unlimited access to its records. The Directors confirm that, so far as each of them is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware and they have taken all the steps which they should have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Auditor is aware of that information. This confirmation is given and should be interpreted in accordance with the provisions of section 418 of the Companies Act 2006. CONCLUSION The Audit Committee has reviewed the matters within its terms of reference and reports as follows: ? it has approved the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018; ? it has reviewed the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and risk management; ? it has reviewed the need for a separate internal audit function; ? it has recommended to the Board that a resolution be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for the reappointment of the Auditor and it has considered the proposed terms of its engagement; ? it has satisfied itself as to the independence of the Auditor; and ? it has satisfied itself that the contents of the Annual Report are consistent with the financial statements. D. M. Best, Director Chairman, Audit Committee 25th February 2019 DIRECTORS' ANNUAL REMUNERATION REPORT INTRODUCTION This Report is submitted in accordance with the requirements of sections 420 to 422 of the Companies Act 2006 in respect of the year ended 31st December 2018. An ordinary resolution to approve this Report will be put to members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, but the Directors' remuneration is not conditional upon the resolution being passed. The Company has a Nominations and Remuneration Committee, the terms of reference of which include annually reviewing and recommending to the Board the level of Directors' fees and remuneration. The full terms of reference are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website. The Committee is chaired by J. B. Roper and the other members are Dr D. M. Bramwell, D. M. Best and Dr A. J. Hosty. DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION AS A SINGLE FIGURE (AUDITED) Director Salary Annual Salary Annual Total for and fees bonuses and bonuses 2018 2018 fees 2017 2017 Total for 2017 GBP GBP GBP 2018 GBP GBP D. M. Best 21,000 - 21,000 20,000 - 20,000 Dr D. M. 27,000 - 27,000 26,000 - 26,000 Bramwell (Chairman) Dr A. J. 21,000 - 21,000 10,000 - 10,000 Hosty S. J. B. 319,500 - 319,500 268,500 45,000 313,500 Knott (Executive ) J. B. 21,000 - 21,000 20,000 - 20,000 Roper Total 409,500 - 409,500 344,500 45,000 389,500 No payments of other types prescribed in the relevant regulations such as Long-term Incentive Plans ("LTIPs") or pensions and pension-related benefits were made. No other remuneration or compensation was paid or payable by the Company during the year to any current or former Directors. With effect from 1st January 2019 the fees payable to the Directors are as follows (previous rates are shown in brackets): Chairman GBP28,000 (GBP27,000), other non-executive Directors GBP22,000 (GBP21,000) and Investment Director/CEO (base salary excluding discretionary bonus) GBP319,500 (GBP319,500). STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDINGS AND SHARE INTERESTS (AUDITED) The Company has not set any requirements or guidelines for the Directors to own Income shares in the Company. The beneficial interests of the Directors and their connected persons in the Income shares of the Company are shown in the table below. Income shares 31st December 31st December 2017 2018 D. M. Best - - Dr D. M. Bramwell 22,625 22,625 (Chairman) Dr A. J. Hosty - - S. J. B. Knott (Executive) 488,111 477,000 J. B. Roper - No changes in the Directors' interests shown above have occurred since 31st December 2018. PERFORMANCE GRAPH AND CEO REMUNERATION TABLE The graph below illustrates the total shareholder return for the Income Shares relative to the FTSE All-Share Index. This has been used as the appropriate index as it is the Company's benchmark index. CEO REMUNERATION TABLE CEO Single Figure of Total Annual Bonus Paid Remuneration Out GBP GBP 2014 184,000 - 2015 184,000 30,000 2016 213,000 40,000 2017 268,500 45,000 2018 319,500 - Total 1,169,000 115,000 The above bonuses were of a discretionary nature and so no percentage against a maximum payable has been shown. The table below shows the percentage change in the remuneration of the Director undertaking the role of CEO (the Investment Director) between the years 2017 and 2018. During the same period the Company had no other employees. Percentage Change in Salary Percentage change in annual bonus CEO 19% -100% Workforce N/A N/A SIGNIFICANCE OF SPEND ON PAY Directors' Shareholder remuneration Distribution GBP GBP 2018 409,500 2,537,000 2017 389,500 2,645,000 Difference 20,000 (108,000) % Change 5.1% (4.1%) SERVICE CONTRACTS AND LETTERS OF APPOINTMENT Except as set out below, there are no written service contracts or contract for services in respect of any Director. There are no share options, LTIPs, pension or profit-related pay arrangements with any of the Directors. There are letters of appointment for four non-executive Directors: Director Date Dr D. M. Bramwell (Chairman) 5th April 2016 D. M. Best 5th April 2016 Dr A. J. Hosty 1st July 2017 J. B. Roper 5th April 2016 There is a written memorandum setting out the terms of the contract of service for S. J. B. Knott; there are also subsequent memoranda varying the letters of appointment and this memorandum. No terms or notice periods are set out in any terms of appointment of any of the Directors; all Directors are subject to annual re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting. There are no provisions for the payment of compensation for loss of office, early termination or wrongful termination by the Company. Any payment on termination of their appointments would be calculated in accordance with their strict legal entitlements. THE COMPANY'S POLICY ON DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION The following is the Company's policy for Directors' remuneration which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2017. INTRODUCTION The Company's policy as regards non-executive Directors is that fees payable to them should reflect their expertise, responsibilities and time spent on Company matters. In determining the level of non-executive remuneration, market equivalents should be considered with regard being had to the overall activities and size of the Company. The maximum aggregate level of fees payable to the Directors is fixed by the Company's Articles of Association, amendment of which is by way of an ordinary resolution. The level aggregate fees should not exceed is GBP150,000 per annum. The Investment Director is not paid a fee for acting as a Director of the Company but is remunerated separately in respect of his executive roles. The Company's policy as regards S. J. B. Knott, the Investment Director and only executive Director of the Company, is to align his remuneration to the principal investment benchmark of the Company. However, it also has regard to his executive duties as effective chief executive officer of the Company and the time required of him for the effective fulfilment of his duties, but with provision for discretionary bonuses to recognise significant outperformance of the Company's investment portfolio. As noted on page 21, he is a significant shareholder in the Company. The Company does not confer any share options, long-term incentives or retirement benefits on any Director, nor does it make a contribution to any pension scheme on behalf of the Directors. The Company has not included any performance-related elements in the remuneration package of the Executive Director except as noted above. The Company also provides Directors' liability insurance. FUTURE POLICY TABLE The tables below summarise the various elements of the remuneration packages of the Directors. Investment Director Element Purpose and link to strategy Base salary The Investment Director is paid an annual

salary linked to the net assets of the Company at the end of the previous year to reflect the aim of long-term growth which is the principal benchmark measurement criterion of the Company and, in addition, to have regard to his other executive duties. Discretionary bonus To motivate the Investment Director to achieve measured outperformance. Chairman and non-executive Directors' fees Element Purpose and link to strategy Chairman and non-executive The fees paid to the Chairman Directors' fees and the other non-executive Directors aim to be competitive with other investment trusts of equivalent size and complexity. Fees are fixed annual sums and reviewed periodically by the Board (for non-executive Directors) and the Committee (for the Chairman). Neither the Chairman nor the other non-executive Directors receive any incentive payment. Notes: No Director is entitled to receive any pension provision. There is no maximum or minimum applicable to either element of the Investment Director's remuneration package. The policy on remuneration for employees generally is to incentivise them to perform effectively and to recognise market comparators, but remuneration packages are structurally different from that of the only executive director, the Investment Director. The Company currently has no other employees. APPROACH TO RECRUITMENT REMUNERATION The principles the Company would apply in setting remuneration for new Board members would be in line with the Remuneration Policy. Fees and salary for new appointees would therefore be commensurate with existing Board members and their relevant peer group. STATEMENT OF CONSIDERATION OF EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS ELSEWHERE IN THE COMPANY As the Company has no employees, other than the Investment Director, there was no consultation when setting the Directors' Remuneration Policy and no remuneration comparison measurement with employees was used. It is intended that the Directors' Remuneration Policy will continue until the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020. ILLUSTRATION OF APPLICATION OF REMUNERATION POLICY Minimum In line with expectations Maximum Bonus 0% 0% 17% Salary 100% 100% 83% It is expected that no bonus will be payable for performance in line with expectations and a maximum bonus of 20% of salary would be payable. VOTING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A binding Ordinary Resolution approving the Directors' Remuneration Policy was approved on 30th March 2017. The votes cast were as follows: Remuneration Policy For - % of votes cast 99.65% Against - % of votes cast 0.15% At Chairman's discretion - % of votes cast 0.20% Total votes cast 2,435,109 Number of votes withheld 3,180 A non-binding Ordinary Resolution adopting the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 31st December 2017 was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 26th March 2018. The votes cast by proxy were as follows: Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration For - % of votes cast 99.74% Against - % of votes cast 0.20% At Chairman's discretion - % of votes cast 0.06% Total votes cast 1,007,280 Number of votes withheld 0 ANNUAL STATEMENT On behalf of the Board and in accordance with Part 2 of Schedule 8 to the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) (Amendment) Regulations 2013, I confirm that the above Report (which has been agreed by the Board) summarises, as applicable, for the year ended 31st December 2018: ? the major decisions on Directors' remuneration; ? any substantial changes relating to Directors' remuneration made during the year; and ? the context in which the changes occurred and decisions that have been taken. J. B. Roper, Director Chairman, Nominations and Remuneration Committee 25th February 2019 STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and financial statements in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements for each financial year which present fairly the financial position, the financial performance and cash flows of the Company for that period. In preparing those financial statements the Directors are required to: ? select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; ? make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; ? present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information; ? provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements of IFRS is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company's financial position and financial performance; ? state that the Company has complied with IFRS subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and ? prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business. The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Directors' Report, Strategic Report and Directors' Remuneration Report that comply with that law and those regulations. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Visitors to the website need to be aware that legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors consider that the Annual Report and financial statements taken as a whole are fair, balanced and understandable and provide shareholders with the information necessary to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: ? the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and ? the Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties. Dr D. M. Bramwell, Director S. J. B. Knott, Director 25th February 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC OPINION We have audited the financial statements of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC for the year ended 31st December 2018 which comprise the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") as adopted by the European Union. In our opinion the financial statements: ? give a true and fair view of the state of the Company's affairs as at 31st December 2018 and of its loss for the year then ended; ? have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; and ? have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) ("ISAs (UK)") and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the Financial Reporting Council's ("FRC") Ethical Standard as applied to listed public interest entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Our audit opinion is consistent with our report to the Audit Committee. CONCLUSIONS RELATING TO PRINCIPAL RISKS, GOING CONCERN AND VIABILITY STATEMENT We have nothing to report in respect of the following information in the

Annual Report, in relation to which the ISAs (UK) require us to report to you whether we have anything material to add or draw attention to: ? the disclosures in the Annual Report set out on pages 9 and 10 that describe the principal risks and explain how they are being managed or mitigated; ? the Directors' confirmation set out on page 9 in the Annual Report that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity; ? the Directors' statement set out on page 13 in the financial statements about whether the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements and the Directors' identification of any material uncertainties to the Company's ability to continue to do so over a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements; ? whether the Directors' statement relating to going concern required under the Listing Rules in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.6R(3) is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or ? the Directors' explanation set out on page 10 in the Annual Report as to how they have assessed the prospects of the Company, over what period they have done so and why they consider that period to be appropriate, and their statement as to whether they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment, including any related disclosures drawing attention to any necessary qualifications or assumptions. KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy; the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The purpose of the Company is to invest in equities with a view to achieving capital appreciation and a dividend income stream. Consequently we have identified the following risks of material misstatements that have the greatest effect on the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit and directing the efforts of the engagement team: ? the incorrect valuation of the investment portfolio held by the Company; ? the ownership of the investments and the risk of the misappropriation of those assets; ? the incomplete or inaccurate recognition of the Company's investment income. The risks we have identified are consistent with those risks that were identified in the prior year. Therefore particular emphasis was placed in examining and testing the processes of measuring and recognising investments including ownership of those investments together with the testing of its income. We obtained confirmation of investments held at the year end from the custodian, testing this to the records maintained by the Company. We tested a selection of investment additions and disposals shown in the Company's records to supporting documentation and agreed the valuation of quoted investments. We also tested dividends receivable and confirmed that the income was recorded in accordance with the Company's accounting policy. Based on the work we performed, we had no matters to report to the Audit Committee. AN OVERVIEW OF THE SCOPE OF OUR AUDIT Our assessment of audit risk and our evaluation of materiality determine our audit scope for the Company. This enables us to form an opinion on the financial statements. We take into account size, risk profile, the organisation of the Company and effectiveness of controls, including controls and changes in the business environment, when assessing the level of work to be performed. There are no significant changes in our approach from the previous year. OUR APPLICATION OF MATERIALITY We determined our planning materiality to be GBP1.69 million which is 1% of net assets. Given the importance of the distinction between revenue and capital for the company, we also decided on a separate testing materiality of GBP280,000 for the revenue column of the Income Statement which is 10% of the net return. The Audit Committee requested our materiality to be set at the lower level of GBP1 million for the financial statements as a whole. Due to the significance of the Company's net assets compared with the amounts in the revenue column of the Income Statement, they asked us to set a separate materiality level for the revenue column of GBP200,000. We have also agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them all audit differences in excess of GBP50,000 as well as any other differences below that threshold which in our view should be reported to them because of their nature, relevance and prominence in the Financial Statements. To the Members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC OTHER INFORMATION The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report (including the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report), other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement of the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. In this context, we also have nothing to report in regard to our responsibility to specifically address the following items in the other information and to report as uncorrected material misstatements of the other information where we conclude that those items meet the following conditions: ? Fair, balanced and understandable set out on page 27 - the statement given by the Directors that they consider the Annual Report and financial statements taken as a whole is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy, is materially inconsistent with our knowledge obtained in the audit; or ? Audit Committee reporting - the section describing the work of the Audit Committee does not appropriately address matters communicated by us to the Audit Committee; or ? Directors' statement of compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code set out on page 14 - the parts of the directors' statement required under the Listing Rules relating to the Company's compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code containing provisions specified for review by the auditor in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.10R(2) do not properly disclose a departure from a relevant provision of the UK Corporate Governance Code. OPINION ON OTHER MATTERS PRESCRIBED BY THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit: ? the information given in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and ? the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements. MATTERS ON WHICH WE ARE REQUIRED TO REPORT BY EXCEPTION In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the Strategic Report or the Directors' Report. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: ? adequate accounting records have not been kept, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or ? the financial statements and the part of the Directors' Remuneration Report to be audited are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or ? certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or ? we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit. RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS As explained more fully in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities set out on page 27, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for

assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. In respect of fraud the objectives of our audit were to identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements due to fraud and to obtain appropriate and sufficient audit evidence regarding those assessed risks of material misstatement due to fraud. However, the primary responsibility for the prevention and detection of fraud rests with those charged with the governance and management of the entity. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsreposibilities [3]. This description forms part of our auditor's report. USE OF THIS REPORT This report is made solely to the Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. OTHER MATTERS WHICH WE ARE REQUIRED TO ADDRESS We were appointed by the Board of Directors in 2005 to audit the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2006. The period of total uninterrupted engagement including previous renewals and reappointments of the firm is 13 years. The non-audit services prohibited by the FRC's Ethical Standard were not provided to the Company and we remain independent of the Company in conducting our audit. Jeremy Staines (Senior Statutory Auditor) For and on behalf of Begbies Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditor 9 Bonhill Street London 25th February 2019 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended 31st December 2018 Year ended 31st Year ended December 2018 31st December 2017 Notes Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 3,599 - 3,599 3,329 - 3,329 income Other 2 20 - 20 3 - 3 operating income Total income 3,619 - 3,619 3,332 - 3,332 (Losses)/gains 9 - (21,459) (21,459) - 31,083 31,083 on fair value through profit or loss assets Gains on 9 - - - - 151 151 subsidiary holding 3,619 (21,459) (17,840) 3,332 31,234 34,566 Expenses Investment - - - - - - management fee Other expenses 3 813 59 872 810 89 899 813 59 872 810 89 899 (Loss)/profit 2,806 (21,518) (18,712) 2,522 31,145 33,667 before tax Tax 5 - - - - - - (Loss)/profit 2,806 (21,518) (18,712) 2,522 31,145 33,667 for the year Earnings per share Return per 7 34.5p (264.8)p (230.3)p 29.1p 359.5p 388.6p Income share The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. The loss for the year disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year. The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements. BALANCE SHEET as at 31st December 2018 Non-current assets Notes 2018 2017 Investments - fair value through profit GBP'000 GBP'000 or loss 9 155,647 179,144 155,647 179,144 Current assets Trade and other receivables 12 621 579 Amounts due from Group undertakings 78 78 Cash and cash equivalents 13,310 19,069 14,009 19,726 Total assets 169,656 198,870 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 81 180 81 180 Total assets less current liabilities 169,575 198,690 Net assets 169,575 198,690 Equity Called up share capital 14 2,002 2,094 Capital redemption reserve 15 253 161 Retained reserves: Capital reserve 15 61,984 65,434 Revaluation reserve 15 102,217 128,151 Revenue reserve 15 3,119 2,850 Total equity 169,575 198,690 Net asset value per share Income shares 16 2118.1p 2372.3p The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements. The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 25th February 2019. They were signed on its behalf by: Dr D. M. Bramwell, Director S. J. B. Knott, Director Company Registration Number: 00736898 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the year ended 31st December 2018 Notes Share Capital Capital Revaluation Revenue Total Reserve Capital Redemption Reserve Reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance 2,241 14 62,695 111,580 2,973 179,5 at 31st 03 December 2016 Changes in equity for 2017 Profit - - 14,574 16,571 2,522 33,66 for the 7 year Total 2,241 14 77,269 128,151 5,495 213,1 recognise 70 d income and expense Income (147) 147 (11,835 - - (11,8 shares ) 35) bought back and cancelled Dividends 6 - - - - (2,645) (2,64 5) Balance 2,094 161 65,434 128,151 2,850 198,6 at 31st 90 December 2017 Notes Share Capital Capital Revaluation Revenue Total Reserve Capital Redemption Reserve Reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance 2,094 161 65,434 128,151 2,850 198,6 at 31st 90 December 2017 Changes in equity for 2018 Profit - - 4,416 (25,934) 2,806 (18,7 for the 12) year Total 2,094 161 69,850 102,217 5,656 179,9 recognise 78 d income and expense Income (92) 92 (7,866) - - (7,86 shares 6) bought back and cancelled Dividends 6 - - - - (2,537) (2,53 7) Balance 2,002 253 61,984 102,217 3,119 169,5 at 31st 75 December 2018 The notes on pages 36 to 46 form part of these financial statements. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the year ended 31st December 2018 Cashflows from operating activities Notes 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 (Loss)/profit before tax (18,712) 33,667 Adjustments for: Losses/(gains) on investments 21,460 (31,083)

ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Accounting The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which comprise standards and interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and International Accounting Standards ("IAS") and Standing Interpretations Committee interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee ("IASC") that remain in effect, and to the extent that they have been adopted by the European Union ("EU"). The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention to include the revaluation of investments. The principal accounting policies are set out below. Where presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice ("SORP") for "financial statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts" issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in January 2017 is consistent with the requirements of IFRS, the Directors have sought to prepare the financial statements on a basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP. In accordance with IFRS 10 (Investment Entities Amendments), the Company measures its subsidiary at fair value through profit and loss and does not consolidate it. The following new and amended standards are effective this year and have been adopted although they have no material impact on the financial statements. IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers (effective 1st January 2018) specifies how and when an entity should recognise revenue and enhances the nature of revenue disclosures. The Company's business is that of investing in financial instruments and investment income is outside the scope of this standard. IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments (effective 1st January 2018) replaces IAS 39 and simplifies accounting for financial assets, replacing the current multiple measurement categories with a single principle-based approach to classification. The standard requires that all financial assets are to be measured at either amortised cost or fair value. The Company continues to classify and account for all of its investment assets at fair value though profit and loss and all its other financial assets and liabilities at amortised cost and consequently the standard has had no material impact on the financial statements. IFRS 16 - Leasing and the IAS amendment Long Term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January 2019 and are not expected to have any material impact on the financial statements. Income Dividend income is included in the financial statements on the ex-dividend date. All other income is included on an accruals basis. Expenses All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses are charged through the revenue account except as follows: ? Expenses which are incidental to the acquisition of an investment are included within the cost of the investment. ? Expenses which are incidental to the disposal of an investment are deducted from the disposal proceeds of the investment. Taxation The charge for taxation is based on the net revenue for the year. Deferred taxation is recognised in respect of all timing differences that have originated but not reversed at the balance sheet date. Investment trusts which have approval under section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are not liable for taxation on capital gains. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Dividends Dividends payable to shareholders are recognised when they are paid. Cash and cash equivalents Cash comprises cash in hand and deposits payable on demand. Cash equivalents are short-term highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash. Investments Investments are classified as fair value through profit or loss as the Company's business is investing in financial assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of interest, dividends or capital growth. Changes in the value of investments held at fair value through profit or loss and gains and losses on disposal are recognised in the Income Statement as "Gains or losses of investments held at fair value through profit or loss". Also included within this heading are transaction costs in relation to the purchase or sale of investments. All investments, classified as fair value through profit or loss, are further categorised into the following fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices). Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data. Investments traded in organised markets are valued at their fair value, which is determined by the quoted market bid price at the close of business at the Balance Sheet date. Where trading in a security is suspended, the investment is valued at the Board's estimate of its fair value. Unquoted investments are valued by the Board at fair value using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines. 2. INCOME Income from investments 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Franked investment income 3,599 3,329 Other operating income Deposit interest 20 3 Total income 3,619 3,332 Income from investments UK equity listed 3,226 3,006 AIM traded 373 294 Delisted stock - 29 Dividend from subsidiary - - 3,599 3,329 3. OTHER EXPENSES 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Staff costs (note 4) 374 359 Non-executive Directors' fees 90 76 Administration fees 136 139 Auditor's remuneration - Audit 17 15 - Review of the half yearly report 4 4 - Other services to the Company and its subsidiaries 1 1 Secretarial services 42 42 Other 149 174 813 810 Capital expenses 59 89 872 899 Auditor's other services are comprised of tax compliance services and the Directors do not consider that the provision of this non-audit work affects the independence of the Auditor. 4. STAFF COSTS 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Wages and salaries 320 314 Social security costs 54 45 Total 374 359 Number Number The average number of staff employed by the 1 1 Company was GBP'000 Number Directors' emoluments 410 390 The highest paid Director received total emoluments of GBP320,000 (2017: GBP314,000). 5. TAX ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES 2018 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK Corporation Tax at 19.00% (2017: 19.25%) - - Tax receivable - - - - Profit before tax 2,806 2,522 Tax on profit at standard rate 533 485 Factors affecting the recovery/charge for the year: Income not taxable (684) (640) Unutilised losses carried forward 151 155 - - No provision for deferred taxation has been made in the current year or in the prior year. The Company has not provided for deferred tax on capital gains or losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investments as it is exempt

