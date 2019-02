On 25 February 2019, primary insider Øistein Jensen, Chief of Staff in Odfjell SE, acquired 1,030 A-shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 29.2 per share of which 30 shares was acquired to close associates.

Following these transactions Øistein Jensen and close associates owns 22,041 A-shares in Odfjell.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act