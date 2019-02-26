Powered by Intel Processors to bring optimized performance and reliability in diverse form factors

TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, is exhibiting their latest embedded motherboards to support a wide range of markets including industrial controls, surveillance, networking, gaming, and medical instruments at Embedded World 2019 from February 26th~28th, booth 2-311 in Nuremberg, Germany.

TYAN's Embedded Server Motherboards Provide Long Life Cycle, Wide-range Operating Temperature and Compact Form Factor Support (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Based on the Intel Xeon E-2100 processor, 8th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 series processor and Intel Atom C3000 processor, TYAN's embedded motherboards offer a variety of standard form factors which enable system integrators to take advantage of the latest technology without concerns for compatibility with commercial off-the-shelf components, said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "With key features including long life cycle, wide operating temperature, compact form factor, and high performance, our embedded motherboards not only meet a variety of industrial application requirements but offer industry-leading performance to our customers."

TYAN's embedded products provide 7-year longevity supply, wide-range operating temperature (0° C 55° C) support and optional EMC Class B certification on selected boards. The Tempest EX S5550-EX with support for up to 4x GbE LOM in a Micro-ATX form factor and the Tempest EX S5552-EX with support for up to 4x GbE LOM, optional SAS 12G controller and 32-bit legacy PCI slot in an ATX form factor are both designed for embedded servers. The Tempest EX S5555-EX with display port, DVI-D, and 7.1 channel high definition audio in a Micro-ATX form factor is ideal for embedded workstation applications.

The Tempest EX S5557 features support for 2x GbE LOM and 12V DC input power in a Thin Mini-ITX form factor. The ultra-slim embedded motherboard is a perfect fit for appliance deployments. The Thunder EX NR38-B3226 is an Intel Atom C3000 processor-based 1U networking appliance platform. Providing Gigabit Ethernet bypass pairs, Power-over- Ethernet (PoE), and multiple GbE/10GbE ports, the platform is designed for network edge deployment.

TYAN Product Exhibits Embedded World 2019

Tempest EX S5550-EX: Single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor or 8 th Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor with 7-year longevity supply and wide-range operating temperature for embedded and IoT applications

Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor with 7-year longevity supply and wide-range operating temperature for embedded and IoT applications Tempest EX S5552-EX: Single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor or 8 th Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in ATX (12" x 9.6") form factor with 7-year longevity supply and wide-range operating temperature for embedded and IoT applications

Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in ATX (12" x 9.6") form factor with 7-year longevity supply and wide-range operating temperature for embedded and IoT applications Tempest EX S5555-EX: 8 th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 series processor-based workstation board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor with 7-year longevity supply, wide-range operating temperature and EMC class B compliant for embedded workstation and IoT applications

Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 series processor-based workstation board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor with 7-year longevity supply, wide-range operating temperature and EMC class B compliant for embedded workstation and IoT applications Tempest CX S5550: Single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor or 8 th Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor for entry server applications

Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor for entry server applications Tempest CX S5552: Single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor or 8 th Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in ATX (12" x 9.6") form factor for server storage applications

Generation Intel Core i3 processor-based server board in ATX (12" x 9.6") form factor for server storage applications Tempest EX S5555-HE: Single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based workstation board in Micro-ATX (9.6" x 9.6") form factor for embedded workstation and IoT applications

Tempest EX S7100-EX:Dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based server/workstation board in SSI EEB (12" x 13") form factor with 7-year longevity supply, wide-range operating temperature and EMC class B compliant for embedded workstation

