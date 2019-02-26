-Carrier-agnostic platform for the deployment of global cellular connectivity-

-For everyone at any stage connectivity platform-

Telna, a global connectivity enabler, will be demonstrating Cronus, a connectivity platform with flexible integration to build and manage global cellular networks. The platform will be showcased at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019, from February 25th February 28th at Telna's booth in Hall 1, Stand 1B80.

Cronus provides a secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) by combining extensive APIs with Telna's broad connectivity portfolio. The platform enables real-time control of global connectivity for both consumer and IoT/M2M devices. Its flexible design seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and allows customers to scale as they grow.

"From OEMs to MVNOs/MNOs and eSIM integrators, we're excited to launch our self-service Cronus platform" said Gregory Gundelfinger, CEO of Telna. "We have invested in the network infrastructure and combined our commercial agreements into one API. This gives our customers real-time control over all networks and billing as if they built them, reducing complexity and time to market."

Telna operates its own mobile network infrastructure and has direct access agreements with networks globally. Its software-defined-network technology and multi-IMSI platform support local profiles for eSIM. The Cronus platform creates a unified billing system across all IMSIs and profiles. This reduces implementation costs and optimizes ROI for all connected network devices. White-label solutions are available for customers to build and resell network services under their brands.

Visit Telna at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019 in Hall 1, Stand 1B80 from February 25th February 28th to learn more about Cronus and visit telna.com/cronus.

About Telna

Telna is a leading eSIM technology company, enabling IoT and M2M connections anywhere in the world. Our global mobile network covers 200+ countries with 800+ network agreements. We reduce complexities with our intelligent end-to-end solutions that enable complete control and flexibility as well as reliability and scalability for enterprises. We help our partners find new revenue streams, go to market faster, and deliver maximum value with customized IoT solutions. Learn more at www.telna.com.

Follow @TelnaGlobal on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005069/en/

Contacts:

Zulma Garcia

Director of Marketing

zulma.garcia@telna.com

Amruta Limaye

Marketing Coordinator

amruta.limaye@telna.com