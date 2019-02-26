Chunghwa Telecom Selects Ericsson IoT Accelerator to Drive Enterprise IoT

- Deal to enable IoT opportunities for Chunghwa's enterprise customers through Ericsson IoT Accelerator global ecosystem

- Ericsson IoT Accelerator ecosystem spans more than 30 service providers, in more than 100 countries, with more than 3,500 enterprises

- Chunghwa Telecom expects IoT innovation to be a major part of the company's future

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., Taiwan's largest telecommunications service provider, has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) IoT Accelerator to spearhead its Internet of Things (IoT) drive towards enterprise customers - and open the door to potential global business.

Having collaborated on IoT since 2015, including a 2017 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and Cat-M1 system deal, the partnership expansion will enable Chunghwa's enterprise customers to tap opportunities enabled by Ericsson IoT Accelerator.

More than 30 service providers, spanning more than 100 countries, are currently part of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator ecosystem. The service currently enables solid, scalable and secure connectivity management of IoT devices to more than 3,500 enterprises globally.

The Ericsson IoT Accelerator service with global connectivity management capabilities enables enterprises to deploy, manage and scale IoT connected solutions and applications at speed.

Chunghwa's enterprise customers will be able to control and track their IoT assets with one unified and intuitive connectivity management service.

Max Chen, President of Mobile Business Group, Chunghwa Telecom, says: "The cooperation with Ericsson marks an important milestone for our IoT businesses partnership in Taiwan and boosts our capabilities in machine learning and IoT operations. As Taiwan's industry is mainly export-driven, Chunghwa Telecom's IoT innovation drive will help local industries to expand their international IoT business horizon. We also aim to monetize 5G IoT ambitions for our enterprise customers in key segments such as government, finance, manufacturing, retail and logistics."

Håkan Cervell, President of Ericsson Taiwan, says: "IoT is making the business world a smaller, but more exciting, place. In strengthening our IoT partnership with Chunghwa Telecom through our Ericsson IoT Accelerator service, we aim to help its enterprise customers to enhance existing business as well as develop and explore new and exciting opportunities across the ecosystem."

Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom have a long history of working successfully together. Ericsson is the sole supplier of Chunghwa Telecom's entire Long-Term Evolution (LTE) core network; a major supplier of its Radio Access Network (RAN) in Taiwan's most populated areas; and the prime integrator of its end-to-end IPTV solution.

Related link: Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform

Related link: Ericsson builds end-to-end NB-IoT system for Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. www.cht.com.tw

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

