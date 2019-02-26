LoRa-based applications impact a variety of industries ranging from agriculture to food safety

Mobile World Congress ? Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced three start-ups, developing LoRa-based solutions, will be honored at the 10th Innovation World Cup at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC). Axino Solutions, KotahiNet and Vinduino are among a selected group of 20 finalists.

LoRa recognized for innovation at Mobile World Congress 2019. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over 500 submissions from all over the world were submitted for the competition that included multiple verticals including industrial, city, transport, lifestyle, retail, agriculture, and home. The top 20 provide IoT solutions ranging from new methods for tracking food quality to innovative means to make industries and cities smarter.

"Out of the 20 highly innovative IoT companies, three built their solution based on Semtech's LoRa and wireless radio frequency technology, which showcases the platform's proven, easy to implement capabilities. LoRa technology has benefited from mass adoption in a variety of IoT solutions that solve complex issues and continues to create unique, highly innovative applications," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The recognition of companies like Axino Solutions, KotahiNet and Vinduino reflects a larger trend of success and growth for LoRa globally."

Axino Solutions,a leading supplier of smart refrigeration, offers LoRa-based solutions that combine sensor technology with AI algorithms to predict core temperature of different refrigerated food items in retail stores in order to comply with food safety regulations. This retrofit solution will help food retailers to digitalize their quality management process, hence reducing food waste and lost revenues.

KotahiNet, a leading creator of IoT applications from New Zealand, developed a system of LoRa-based sensors to screen rivers for pollution. Data on pollution levels is reported to communities for evaluation and notification if areas are unsafe to swim or drink. Sensors also monitor water levels for pollution indicators to predict if a certain river or area may become polluted in the future.

Vinduino, a smart agriculture technology company, helps growers meet their needs by offering technology services including an online platform for optimized irrigation based on local weather data and soil moisture. Irrigation accuracy is achieved by replacing manual operation with LoRa-based valve controllers to remotely measure the amount of water applied to the crops.

LoRa is the DNA of IoT, enabling devices, networks and applications. Semtech will be demonstrating its LoRa at MWC 2019, in the LoRa Alliance booth at Hall 8.0 Stand 8.0D3.

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

