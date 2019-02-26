Harrods to unveil new e-commerce platform in 2020, leveraging Farfetch Black White Solutions

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, and Harrods, the world's most famous department store, today announced a strategic partnership which will see the two companies work together to provide Harrods global e-commerce platform.

Harrods will leverage the full power of Farfetch's enterprise white-label offering, Farfetch Black White Solutions, to create a state-of-the-art global online destination for the iconic department store's customer base.

Farfetch Black Whitebuilds leading multi-channel ecommerce platforms that enable retailers and brands to seamlessly interact with their consumers, while allowing them to focus on the creative aspects of their businesses.

The partnership will see Harrods use and benefit from all of the core components of Farfetch Black White, including e-commerce management, operations support, international logistics support, and technical support. Harrods will continue to operate and manage trading on the site, including marketing, brand relationship and product strategy, all creative and editorial content, and customer services.

José Neves, Founder, CEO and Co-Chairman, Farfetch said: "Harrods is famous for its exemplary approach to customer service and 'art of the possible' philosophy. Achieving the highest level of customer service in a digital world can be difficult, which is why Harrods has chosen to partner with Farfetch Black White Solutions. Our experience of building platform technology for luxury brands means that Harrods' online offer will be every bit as exciting as the in-store experience."

Harrods Managing Director, Michael Ward, said: "Harrods has been providing customers with the highest levels of service for over 170 years, and has invested relentlessly in delivering this service-level across every touch point of the business. Partnering with Farfetch Black & White Solutions allows Harrods to work with the market-leader in e-commerce technology to deliver a seamless service online, which will continue to feel instantly and unmistakably Harrods. Our shared objective with Farfetch Black White Solutions is to ensure that Harrods digital customers receive the same exemplary service as those who visit us in-store."

Kelly Kowal, Managing Director, Farfetch Black White Solutions said: "Harrods has a global customer base, fantastic product offering, and exceptional services such as its loyalty programme. We will leverage all of our experience in managing technical and logistical complexity for luxury brand partners to deliver everything required to achieve the best digital luxury experience for Harrods' customers."

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch marketplace connects customers in 190 countries with items from more than 48 countries and over 1,000 of the world's best boutiques and brands, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Through its business units, which also include Store of The Future, Farfetch Black White Solutions, Browns, and Stadium Goods, Farfetch continues to invest in innovation and develop key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.farfetch.com.

About Harrods:

Harrods began as a wholesale grocer and tea merchant in east London, first opening its doors in 1834. Since then, it has grown to become the world's most famous department store, known for its unrivalled range of luxury merchandise. As well as exclusive brands and myriad departments, one of Harrods' most renowned attributes is its unparalleled service. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" and, to this day, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. Harrods.com

