sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,34 Euro		+1,38
+8,14 %
WKN: A2N6CB ISIN: KY30744W1070 Ticker-Symbol: F1F 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FARFETCH LIMITED
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FARFETCH LIMITED18,34+8,14 %