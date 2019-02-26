sprite-preloader
Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Announces Proposed Name Change and 2:1 Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca", "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: TAC) (Frankfurt: 3TA) announces the Company's Board of Directors has approved resolutions to change the Company's name in conjunction with its proposed consolidation announced on February 20, 2019.

As the Company currently has 51,944,542 common shares outstanding, it expects that it will have approximately 25,972,271 common shares outstanding after the consolidation.

The proposed consolidation and name change are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Company will also be seeking a new trading symbol.

The Board of Directors believe that the restructuring of the Company's shares will help to facilitate a future raise of capital.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tasca Investor Relations
Phone: (604) 644-6794
Email: info@tascaresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

SOURCE:Tasca Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/536980/Tasca-Announces-Proposed-Name-Change-and-21-Share-Consolidation


