Hazlewoods Signs 5 Year Deal with Cristie Data for Backup and Disaster Recovery

Recovery Time for Data Reduced from Days to Hours

STROUD, England, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the UK's Top 30 independent Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, Hazlewoods, has signed a five-year deal with backup and disaster recovery specialist, Cristie Data, to protect its corporate and client data.

As a result of substantial growth in Hazlewoods client base over the past few years, the Gloucestershire firm required a more robust and scalable solution that would reduce the risk of data loss.

Cristie Data is delivering a cloud-based backup solution, based on Arcserve UDP, with a dedicated disaster recovery environment housed in a secure ISO 27001 accredited data centre owned by its parent company iomart. Multiple backups can now be completed during the working day, with minimal impact to production servers or networks, and the recovery time for data has been reduced from five days to under four hours.

Mark Brackley, IT Manager, Hazlewoods said: "With the business growing rapidly, we needed to replace our previous DR and Backup solution with one that met both current and predicted future requirements. Cristie Data understood our business but also brought fresh ideas. I'm pleased to say the implementation has gone well and testing has proved we selected the right provider and solution."

The Cristie Data solution includes proactive monitoring, reporting and support and two DR tests a year. Hazlewoods pays a monthly service fee to Cristie Data who manage the cloud solution 24/7.

Ryan Smith, Director of Sales, Cristie Data, added: "Our consultative approach to fully understanding what data protection means for a business and the wider drivers for change, enabled us to design the right solution that will scale to protect Hazlewoods business critical data now and in the future. Cristie Data is providing ongoing support and management to Hazlewoods, with regular DR testing that will allow fastest time to recovery in the event of a disaster."

Cristie Data offers data storage, backup, disaster recovery and archiving solutions and is part of managed cloud provider iomart Group PLC which owns a network of secure sovereign ISO accredited data centres in the UK and has multiple points of presence in the EU, the US, Canada, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

About Cristie Data

Cristie Data have been IT infrastructure and data management specialists for over 40 years. We take a consultative and platform agnostic approach to any customer project and advise on solutions that are best aligned to your businesses. www.cristie.co.uk

About Hazlewoods

We are one of the UK's Top 30 independent Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, with an established sector expertise that is hard to find elsewhere. Hazlewoods has provided specialist accountancy tax, audit and business advice to individuals and businesses of all shapes and sizes since the practice was founded by Marcus Hazlewood in 1919. www.hazlewoods.co.uk