Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Nine-month Interim Report on March 6, 2019

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May 2018 to January 2019 on March 6, 2019. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. March 6, 2019

Presentation: 10:00 a.m.March 6, 2019

To participate, follow online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast, or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46850558354

UK: +443333009271

US: +16467224902

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via www.sectra.se/irwebcast after the conference.

Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download at www.sectra.se/irwebcast.

Sectra's financial report calendar and annual general meeting

May 28, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2018/2019

at : Year-end report 2018/2019 September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. : Annual general meeting

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph 46 13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

