Organic materials to take centre stage at 3FJ

Cultured pearls, colour stones and wood are among designers' favourites

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handcrafted collections highlighting the beauty of organic components will be among the core attractions of Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March, a B2B show scheduled for February 27 to March 2 at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) in Hong Kong.

These product lines appeal to the consumer's enduring love for all things natural and artisanal, according to Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia, an Informa Plc company.

"We are seeing pieces embellished with cultured pearls, mother-of-pearl shells, dried leaves, colour stones and even reclaimed wood," Lau noted. "Often, the richness and beauty of the organic elements make a subtle but striking contrast against metal accents. They resonate with consumers who want something real and simple -- representations that connect them with nature."

Pearls and colour stones

Philippines-based Yani is introducing its "Love Pearl" and "Wonderland" collections, which celebrate the elegance and grace of pearls and gemstones, respectively. "Love Pearl" consists of earrings featuring South Sea, Akoya and freshwater pearls as centrepieces, while "Wonderland" offers earrings, rings and pendants set with colour stones in vivid and pastel shades.

Pearls are also receiving the star treatment in Hong Kong-based designer Sosana Cheung's fashion-forward designs.

At 3FJ, Cheung is presenting a series of floral silver wire accessories, with gemstones and freshwater pearls as the main materials. "In terms of design trends, we believe the focus will be on dangle earrings in golden tones with the combination of shells and pearls," she added.

Celia Chiu, also a designer based in Hong Kong, is unveiling handmade jewellery set with freshwater pearls, natural stones and Swarovski crystals.

"We will reveal our Timeless Pearl Collection at 3FJ," Chiu said, underscoring the handmade pearl jewellery collection's delicate and feminine designs.

Perennial favourites

Sunita Anand of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts noted that India-based manufacturers will be offering handcrafted bags and clutches made from hyacinth and other natural components adorned with patchworks, appliques and beadwork.

India's artisanal fashion jewellery and accessories suppliers do not limit their sustainable efforts to the type of materials they use, Anand said. "We also focus on designs that promote waste reduction and experiment with recycled materials. We also upcycle vintage finds," she explained.

Networking Area

Gearing up to welcome about 6,000 visitors from more than 90 countries and regions, 3FJ offers a number of attractions including the Designer Atelier, Fashion Accessories Zone, Stainless Steel Jewellery Pavilion (including Men's Jewellery) and the soon-to-be-launched Networking Area.

Located in Hall 6, the Networking Area will host a series of presentations and panel discussions.

India, Korea, Mainland China, the Philippines and the Taiwan region will also have their dedicated pavilions at the fair.

Meanwhile, 3FJ exhibitors may avail themselves of free product photography and video services onsite through the show's partnership with Picup Media, the company behind GemLightbox. Picup Media is the Official Product Photo Partner for the 2019 editions of Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fairs -- March & September, and the June and September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fairs.

About UBM Asia's jewellery fairs

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March (3FJ) is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa Plc to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

