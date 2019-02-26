Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2018 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 26-Feb-2019 / 12:30 MSK PRESS RELEASE February 26, 2019 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2018 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, reports today IFRS financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2018. 2018 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 28% y-o-y to USD 11.7 billion on the back of improved metal prices, higher copper output and sale of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks; · EBITDA expanded 56% y-o-y to USD 6.2 billion owing to higher metal revenue, ramp-up of the Bystrinsky project and lower operating expenses driven by efficiency gains; · EBITDA margin reached 53%, a leading level among the global diversified metals and mining majors; · CAPEX decreased 22% y-o-y to USD 1.6 billion driven by completion of Bystrinsky project and downstream reconfiguration as well as optimization of investment schedules; · Net working capital decreased by almost USD 1.3 billion to USD 0.9 billion as a result of palladium destocking and optimization of capital structure; · Free cash flow increased to USD 4.9 billion; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio returned to 1 .1x as of the end of 2018; · Cash interest paid decreased 14% to USD 551 million owing to optimization of debt portfolio despite rising market interest rates; · In October 2018, the Company paid interim dividend for 1H2018 in the amount of RUB 776 (approximately USD 11.65) per ordinary share for the total amount of approximately USD 1.8 billion; · In January 2018, Moody's rating agency raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level, "Baa3", and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". As result, Nornickel got assigned investment grade credit ratings by all three major international rating agencies, including Fitch and S&P Global. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS · On February 12, 2019, Moody's upgraded the Company's credit rating to "Baa2" with a "Stable" outlook in the wake of raising Russia's sovereign ceiling for foreign currency debt to "Baa2" and upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating to investment grade level of "Baa3" with "Stable" outlook. KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 2018 2017 Change,% Revenue 11,670 9,146 28% EBITDA¹ 6,231 3,995 56% EBITDA margin 53% 44% 9 p.p. Net profit 3,059 2,123 44% Capital expenditures 1,553 2,002 (22%) Free cash flow² 4,931 (173) n.a. Net working capital² 867 2,149 (60%) Net debt² 7,051 8,201 (14%) Net debt, normalized for the purpose of 5,160 7,495 (31%) dividend calculation4 Net debt/12M EBITDA 1.1x 2.1x (1.0x) Net debt/12M EBITDA for dividends 0.8x 1.9x (1.1x) calculation Dividends paid per share (USD)³ 21.3 18.8 13% 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period 4) Normalized on interim dividends and deposits with maturity of more than 90 days MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results, «The year 2018 was marked for us by favourable developments in macro environment and strong operating performance. The markets of pretty much all our core commodities except for platinum, posted strong gains, inflation pressure on our cost base was subdued as the domestic inflation in Russia was running at low levels. We increased copper and palladium sales volumes by approximately 20% and got first tangible results in the form of operating cash cost savings from our long-term efficiency program, including digitalization projects, and generated almost USD 100 million from Bystrinskoye copper project. As result, in 2018, our topline expanded 28% y-o-y to USD 11.7 billion, while EBITDA increased 56% to USD 6.2 billion, reaching the highest level since 2011. With EBITDA margin of 53%, Nornickel became one of the most profitable global diversified mining majors in 2018. As promised to our shareholders, we reduced net working capital to less than USD 900 million by the year-end. We consider USD 1 billion as a sustainable level of working capital in the medium-term. Capital expenditures reduced to USD 1.6 billion as a number of large capital-intensive projects such as downstream reconfiguration in the Polar division and construction of Bystrinsky copper project were completed in 2017. The year 2018 was also a record year for our free cash flow, which reached almost USD 5 billion. The Company's leverage returned to mid-cycle average, with Net debt/EBITDA ratio falling to 1.1x. After the rating upgrade from Moody's in January 2018, Nornickel was assigned investment grade credit ratings by all three major rating agencies. Solid financial performance in 2018 and robust commodity markets improve our financial strength and provide a good platform to support the management' strategy to further advance Nornickel on the path of sustainable growth. We have started the second phase of a very ambitious environmental program, launched infrastructure and digitalization projects and initiated a number of other initiatives supported by the Russian state as national priorities in the medium term. The Company is also looking to make final investment decisions on some of what we consider as potentially attractive growth opportunities, while our productivity improvement program should yield further positive results. Overall, we are expecting an increase of our capital investments to USD 2.2 - 2.3 billion in 2019. We anticipate that Nornickel will maintain a leading position in the global metals and mining sector in terms of shareholders returns and reiterate our focus on sustainable value creation for all shareholders by developing the world's best Tier 1 assets". HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased 48% y-o-y in 2018 from 0.44 to 0.23, reaching historical lows and remaining below the global mining industry average. At the same time number of lost time injuries dropped two times y-o-y (from 60 to 32) and total recordable fatal accidents decreased 25% y-o-y (from 8 to 6) driven the by the roll out of cardinal basic safety rules and improvement of management system. The management considers the health and safety of its employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of initiatives targeting further improvement of the health and safety records. In 2018, selected initiatives included the following: · 45 internal audits of Occupational safety and Health management systems · 105 employees were fired for violation of cardinal safety rules. METAL MARKETS Nickel in 2018 - deficit expanded to 130 kt (approximately 6% of global consumption) driven by resilient demand growth in stainless steel and booming battery sector; by the year end exchange inventories were down 47% (or -191 kt) to approximately 32 days of global consumption which was already below historical average; average LME price was up 26% year-on-year with some volatility in 4Q 2018 as bearish macroeconomic expectations and fears of China-US trade war prevailed in the market sentiment. Strong industrial demand, primarily from stainless steel and fast growing battery sector, coupled with a steady drawdown of exchange stocks drove nickel price up sharply in 1H2018. On June 7, 2018, the LME nickel cash settlement price closed at $15,750 per tonne reaching the highest level since 2014. However, in 2H 2018, the sentiment turned bearish on the entire base metals basket, where consumption growth is heavily reliant on Chinese demand as the expectations were building that the US-China trade tensions might end in a full-scale trade war. This negative sentiment was exacerbated by the news from Tsingshan of its plans to build an HPAL (high-pressure acid leaching) nickel plant in Indonesia in a joint venture with GEM, BRUNP, and Indonesia Morowali industrial Park with target capacity of 50 kt at an unprecedentedly low capital cost of USD 14,000 per tonne. As the reported capital cost was remarkably lower than any other similar HPAL projects realized globally so far, this implied a material downside risk to the long-held market consensus

