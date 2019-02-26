Simplilearn Wins 2019 Stevie Award for Customer Service Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Simplilearn has won a Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - All Other Industries, this year taking home the Silver. The Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service is one of the world's most coveted prizes for businesses to recognize their commitment to customers. For this event, more than 2,500 nominations from organizations and industries of all sizes were evaluated. More than 150 professionals around the world participated in the judging process for the 2019 nominations.

Simplilearn always strives to provide comprehensive customer service to its learners, and this award is a testament to its commitment to that goal. Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals across 150 countries to upskill, get trained and be prepared for the digital future. Keeping customers satisfied has always been extremely critical to their operations, before, during and after their training.

After incorporating online self-paced and instructor-led training for the learners into its key offerings, Simplilearn also built a dedicated support team that would be available for 24/7 assistance. As a result, it won the Silver Stevie Award. Some of the other significant achievements are:

A Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82 across all customer touch points, including the end of consumption of long delivery cycle

A course completion rate of 77 percent, while the e-learning industry as a whole average a rate of 10 percent

Winning the esteemed 'EC-Council ATC Circle of Excellence Award'

Being named as '2018 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies' by Training Industry Magazine

In the year 2018, Simplilearn also won the 'Paul Writer's Bangalore's Hot 50 - Innovative Use of Technology' award

"This Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - All Other Industries is another recognition of our honest efforts to provide outstanding customer service," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "It would not have been possible without the mutual efforts of our dedicated instructors, product managers, course advisors and influencers, and especially our learners who have trusted us to help them on their journey towards upskilling and career advancement."

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company of 2018. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

