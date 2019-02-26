Speedcast International Limited Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Full Year 2018

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced its preliminary financial results for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2018 (CY2018).

FY2018 Financial Highlights

Group revenue grew 21% to US$623 million (CY2017: US$514 million )

(CY2017: ) Underlying EBITDA grew 7% to US$132 million (CY2017: US$123 million )

(CY2017: ) EBITDA margin reduced by 280 basis points to 21.2% (CY2017: 24.0%) due to dilution from the UltiSat acquisition closed in November 2017 , phase 1 of the NBN contract, and the mix effect of reduced earnings in the Energy division

, phase 1 of the NBN contract, and the mix effect of reduced earnings in the Energy division Underlying NPATA grew 5% to US$48 million (CY2017: US$46 million )

(CY2017: ) Strong operating cash flows with cash conversion of 91% of Underlying EBITDA. (CY2017: 95% of Underlying EBITDA) - lower than in CY2017 primarily due to a temporary working capital investment in the NBN project

Net debt increased from US$388 million at 31 December 2017 to US$581 million at 31 December 2018 primarily as a result of the additional debt incurred in connection with the Globecomm acquisition in December 2018 , as well as the US$20 million payment for the UltiSat acquisition earnout in 2018.

at to at primarily as a result of the additional debt incurred in connection with the Globecomm acquisition in , as well as the payment for the UltiSat acquisition earnout in 2018. The Board declared an unfranked final dividend of AU$ 4.8 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2018

"2018 was a challenging year for Speedcast," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, Chief Executive Officer of Speedcast. "Although we delivered strong organic growth across three of our divisions (Maritime, Government, and EEM), our Energy division revenue continued to decline due to ongoing delays in the offshore energy market recovery.

"Despite a challenging year we had significant achievements:

signing our two biggest contracts ever;

completing the strategic Globecomm acquisition at an attractive valuation and doubling revenue in our high growth Government division, and

establishing our shared service centre model including transitioning to a common ERP system.

"As we look to 2019 and beyond, we are confident in our ability to take advantage of our market leading position and unique scale and capabilities to deliver organic growth. Our increasingly diversified business provides numerous growth opportunities, which will create long term value for shareholders," said Beylier.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,500 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

