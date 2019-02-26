Region's tourism trailblazer will showcase new aspects of the eco-tourism revolution its brought to the UAE

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will be announcing exclusive business management updates and the latest behind its cultural and eco-tourism tourism profile at the 53rd edition of ITB Berlin, which will take place from 6-10 March.

Shurooq will be among the top 10,000 companies and organisations from over 180 countries, who have confirmed participation at the international travel industry's biggest marketplace. The Shurooq stand will be featured at the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) pavilion, which will offer the world a platform to view the efforts Sharjah entities are putting in to realise 'Sharjah Vision 2021', that aims to attract 10 million visitors that year.

Among Shurooq's major announcements will be revealing the name of a new management operator for its 'Sharjah Collection' brand of eco-tourism destinations, Kingfisher Lodge in Kalba; Al Faya Lodge at Mleiha; and Al Badayer Oasis at Al Badayer desert.

Shurooq will also unveil additional facilities to many of its other leisure developments including Al Noor Island and Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project, and showcase the latest gem in their heritage hospitality portfolio the Al Bait Hotel, which was launched recently in the region's largest restoration district, Heart of Sharjah. The project is led by Shurooq.

Mr. Ahmed Al Qaseer Chief Operating Officer, said: "For the 12th consecutive year, Shurooq participates at ITB Berlin as part of its mission and vision to showcase Sharjah's biggest achievements in the travel and tourism sectors on leading global platforms. We are returning this year with new and exciting announcements and memorable visitor experiences to reflect the growth in our corporate profile."

He added: "We will be at the SCTDA pavilion in Hall 2.2, and occupy Stand 102, where we look forward to connecting with existing and new international partners. The level of tourism investment that Sharjah is attracting continues to grow at a phenomenal rate, and this will be an ideal opportunity for us to share our news with all those involved in the hospitality industry as well as fellow developers and foreign investors."

